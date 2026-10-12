APC Chairman Mentions One Factor That ‘Shows Tinubu Will Win 2027 Election’
- APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda said the party conducted surveys across states showing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of his rivals
- Yilwatda dismissed the opposition, saying ADC and NDC's failure to win elections before 2027 gave APC a clear edge
- The APC chairman acknowledged rising fuel costs were causing hardship but insisted the situation was temporary
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has said internal party polls put President Bola Tinubu ahead of all competitors ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
Yilwatda made the claim during an appearance on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, monitored by Legit.ng, saying the party had gathered data from across Nigeria's states that pointed clearly to a Tinubu victory.
He said:
"We have done fact-finding; we are leading. We have done our polls. We have our own polls that give us the real statistics across the states."
When pressed on whether those figures showed Tinubu winning outright, Yilwatda replied, "Of course!"
APC dismisses opposition threat
The APC chairman said the ruling party was not rattled by the opposition, naming the African Democratic Congress (ADC), linked to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), associated with former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, as the two main challengers. He argued that neither party had demonstrated the ability to win elections in the lead-up to 2027, which he said worked in the APC's favour.
Yilwatda also went further, directly comparing Tinubu with Atiku Abubakar, describing the incumbent president as "far better" than the former vice-president.
APC chair speaks on economy, fuel prices
Defending the Tinubu administration's record, the APC chairman pointed to tax reforms as evidence of progress, saying they had widened the tax base, grown government revenue, and delivered benefits to Nigeria's poorest citizens. He also highlighted shifts in the power sector, noting that state governments had been given authority to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity independently.
Yilwatda did not shy away from the subject of rising fuel costs, acknowledging that Nigerians were feeling the pinch. However, he framed the difficulties as short-lived.
He said:
"What we are passing through in Nigeria, for example, at this moment, is temporary. The increase in the cost of fuel is temporary. Nigerians believe in us."
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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.