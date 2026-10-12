APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda said the party conducted surveys across states showing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of his rivals

Yilwatda dismissed the opposition, saying ADC and NDC's failure to win elections before 2027 gave APC a clear edge

The APC chairman acknowledged rising fuel costs were causing hardship but insisted the situation was temporary

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has said internal party polls put President Bola Tinubu ahead of all competitors ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Yilwatda made the claim during an appearance on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, monitored by Legit.ng, saying the party had gathered data from across Nigeria's states that pointed clearly to a Tinubu victory.

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda claims internal party polls show President Bola Tinubu ahead of his competitors ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

He said:

"We have done fact-finding; we are leading. We have done our polls. We have our own polls that give us the real statistics across the states."

When pressed on whether those figures showed Tinubu winning outright, Yilwatda replied, "Of course!"

APC dismisses opposition threat

The APC chairman said the ruling party was not rattled by the opposition, naming the African Democratic Congress (ADC), linked to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), associated with former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, as the two main challengers. He argued that neither party had demonstrated the ability to win elections in the lead-up to 2027, which he said worked in the APC's favour.

Yilwatda also went further, directly comparing Tinubu with Atiku Abubakar, describing the incumbent president as "far better" than the former vice-president.

APC chair speaks on economy, fuel prices

Defending the Tinubu administration's record, the APC chairman pointed to tax reforms as evidence of progress, saying they had widened the tax base, grown government revenue, and delivered benefits to Nigeria's poorest citizens. He also highlighted shifts in the power sector, noting that state governments had been given authority to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity independently.

Nentawe Yilwatda says Nigerians are facing temporary hardship over rising fuel prices but maintains that they still believe in the APC. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Yilwatda did not shy away from the subject of rising fuel costs, acknowledging that Nigerians were feeling the pinch. However, he framed the difficulties as short-lived.

He said:

"What we are passing through in Nigeria, for example, at this moment, is temporary. The increase in the cost of fuel is temporary. Nigerians believe in us."

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng