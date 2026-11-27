The Supreme Court's five-member panel delivered a unanimous ruling on two separate appeals challenging Arobo's candidacy

Rival candidate Adelegbe argued he was never served court documents and was denied the chance to present key election evidence

Arobo's victory at the primary had already been upheld by both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal

Nigeria's Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two appeals seeking to remove Abdulghani Arobo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency of Ondo State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A five-member panel of justices, in a unanimous decision, held that the evidence before the court showed Arobo scored the majority of lawful votes at the APC primary election. Justice Mohammed Idris Baba, who delivered the lead judgment, said the apex court found no basis to overturn the concurrent rulings of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, both of which had declared Arobo the rightful holder of the APC House of Representatives ticket.

Supreme Court affirms Abdulghani Arobo as APC candidate in Ondo House of Reps Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that the court dismissed appeals marked SC/CV/830/2026 and SC/CV/795/2026, filed by the APC and its preferred candidate, Oluwatimehin Adelegbe, without awarding costs.

APC primary: What the appeals argued

Both the APC and Adelegbe had challenged the Court of Appeal's October 9 judgment, which directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Arobo as the party's authentic candidate. That ruling had itself upheld an earlier verdict by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, delivered on August 5.

Adelegbe, represented by a legal team led by Joseph Daudu (SAN), raised 18 grounds of appeal. He maintained that he won the primary the APC conducted on 16 May and was properly nominated. Among his key arguments was that he was never joined as a party in the original suit filed by Arobo, and therefore had no knowledge of the proceedings until after judgment was entered against his interests on 5 August 2026.

He also faulted the Court of Appeal's refusal to allow him introduce additional evidence, including the APC's official candidate forwarding letter dated 26 June 2026, his Form EC9 affidavit, an INEC Candidate Nomination Portal submission receipt dated 11 July 2026, and a certified true copy of the APC election committee result sheet, which he said showed him polling 13,094 votes.

Adelegbe further argued that the lower courts wrongly applied the doctrine of "standing by" against him, insisting the doctrine requires proof that a non-party had full, actual notice of a pending suit and consciously chose not to intervene — conditions he said were not met in his case.

Arobo reacts to Supreme Court ruling

After the judgment was delivered, Arobo welcomed the outcome and praised the judiciary for what he described as justice served. He called on his opponents within the party to put the dispute behind them and work together to secure victory for the APC in the constituency at the polls.

Supreme Court ends controversy trailing APC NASS primary in Ondo Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng