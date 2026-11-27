Australia's border rules say not every personal item a foreigner carries into the country is automatically free from duties and taxes

The first condition centres on how long a traveller has owned and used the goods before arriving in Australia

A second condition covers goods brought in temporarily, but authorities may still require a security deposit

Not every item a foreigner carries into Australia automatically escapes customs duties.

According to the Australia Border Force, personal goods are only free from duties and taxes when they meet one of two specific conditions, and failing to qualify can result in penalties.

Australia announces conditions under which goods won't be charged customs duty. Photo credit: Al Jazeera.

Source: UGC

Condition 1: owned and used overseas for 12 months or more

The first condition requires that the traveller must have owned and used the goods outside Australia for at least 12 months before bringing them in.

This is not simply about ownership on paper; the item must have been in active personal use abroad for that period.

Clothing is an example of the kind of personal item that could qualify under this condition.

Importantly, this 12-month rule does not only apply to goods a traveller carries in their luggage at the time of arrival.

It also covers unaccompanied baggage and goods that are posted or shipped to Australia separately, as long as the same ownership and use requirement is satisfied.

Condition 2: goods imported temporarily

The second condition applies to goods a traveller brings into Australia on a temporary basis, with the intention of taking them out again on departure.

Such goods can enter free of duty, though the department may require a security deposit before allowing them through.

Laptop computers and other personal electronic equipment fall under this condition, provided the traveller is taking the items with them when they leave.

Commercial samples and goods travelling under a Carnet document are also covered by this temporary import provision.

What these conditions do not cover

Both conditions apply strictly to personal goods. They do not extend to commercial goods, and duty-free concessions are not available on commercial imports.

Business travellers carrying goods intended for trade or commercial purposes may need to obtain the appropriate permits before bringing such items into the country.

What happens if you do not qualify

Travellers whose goods do not meet either condition are subject to the standard duty-free limits: AUD 900 for adults and AUD 450 for travellers under 18 years of age.

Any goods valued above these thresholds must be declared to border authorities. Failure to declare excess goods can result in penalties under Australian border law.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng