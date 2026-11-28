Davido was caught on camera energetically praising his uncle at a major political ceremony in Osun State

The singer gave Governor Adeleke a memorable title during the celebrations that caught attention online

Social media users drew a fun comparison between Davido's behaviour and that of his own famous hype man

Afrobeats star Davido switched roles at his uncle's big moment, stepping into full hype-man mode for Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke during events tied to the governor's second-term inauguration in Osogbo on November 27, 2026.

A video clip that spread quickly on X showed Davido showering his uncle with praise, calling him "the bulldozer, the thickest governor" while offering enthusiastic congratulations. The energy was unmistakable, and very on-brand for the singer.

Afrobeats star Davido celebrates Governor Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration for a second term alongside family members and dignitaries in Osun State. Photo: davido/ademolaadeleke001

Source: Instagram

The occasion marked Ademola Adeleke being sworn in for another term after a commanding win in the Osun governorship election held on August 15, 2026.

Running under the Accord Party, he defeated the All Progressives Congress candidate by a significant margin, pulling in 511,067 votes against 444,815.

Davido was far from a bystander during the campaign. He took on a youth mobilisation role, publicly backed his uncle, and was visibly emotional when the results came in.

His involvement throughout the electoral process made his appearance at the inauguration celebrations a natural continuation of that support.

Davido joins Governor Ademola Adeleke at events marking his second-term inauguration in Osogbo, Osun State. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The closeness between the two has never been a private affair.

Governor Adeleke has previously referred to Davido as his son and nephew in the same breath, and has called him the "King of Afrobeat" at public events.

For his part, Davido has consistently spoken about his uncle's connection with the people of Osun.

The inauguration clip added a fresh and lighter dimension to that bond.

Observers online noted the irony of Davido, who famously has his own hype man in aide Israel DMW, being the one doing the hyping for a change.

The comparison sparked a wave of affectionate reactions, with many viewing the moment as a natural extension of the warmth the two have displayed since the campaign trail.

Watch the moment Davido hypes his uncle in the X video below:

Gov Adeleke’s sons B-Red and Sina Rambo flaunt luxury cars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that B-Red and Sina Rambo, sons of Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, sparked reactions on social media after showing off their latest acquisitions, a red Lamborghini Urus and a matching red Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The brothers shared videos of the luxury SUVs on their Instagram stories on the night of October 7, 2026, with B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, taking delivery of the Lamborghini Urus while Sina Rambo drove off in the G-Wagon.

The musicians celebrated their matching rides with playful comments about “twinning” and “going crazy”, drawing attention to the multimillion-naira purchases, while both brothers are also known as cousins of Afrobeats star Davido.

Source: Legit.ng