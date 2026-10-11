PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, said his name was missing from INEC's published list of candidates for the 2027 election

Adebutu said he completed his PDP membership registration and submitted all required documents to INEC within the prescribed period

The PDP candidate accused the ruling APC of mounting undue pressure on INEC and said the party would pursue the matter through appropriate channels

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, has publicly addressed the absence of his name from the list of governorship candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that INEC released its final list of governorship candidates for Ogun State, and PDP's Ladi Adebutu was not on it.

Adebutu alleges APC pressure may have influenced INEC's decision to omit his name. Photo credit: @ladiadebutu

Source: Twitter

Adebutu said he remains a duly registred PDP member and that all required documentation was submitted to INEC before the deadline.

He said his digital membership registration was completed within the stipulated period, his membership card was printed and verified, and the relevant documents were presented for INEC's verification and confirmation.

This was disclosed in a statement addressed to the people of Ogun State via his X handle @ladiadebutu on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

"I remain a duly registered member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I completed my digital registration within the stipulated period, and my membership card was printed and verified. My documentation was duly submitted to INEC within the prescribed time," he said.

APC pressure allegations

Adebutu also pointed to what he described as undue pressure from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on INEC as a possible factor behind the omission.

He noted that candidates of other parties across all other electoral categories, including the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate, had appeared on INEC's published lists, making his omission stand out.

The PDP candidate said the party would pursue the matter through the appropriate legal and institutional channels and insisted that due process must be respected.

Adebutu also recalled a broader pattern of difficulties his campaign has encountered, including what he described as restrictions placed on PDP billboards, attacks at campaign events, and harassment of party members. He said the party had remained peaceful throughout.

Adebutu urges supporters to stay calm

Despite the development, Adebutu urged PDP members and supporters across Ogun State to remain calm, saying the party was taking the necessary steps to resolve the matter.

"The party has spoken, and the necessary steps are being taken to address this matter. I remain confident that it will be resolved, and I assure you that I will not abandon the struggle to bring the leadership and relief our people deserve," he said.

He added that his campaign, which he summarised under the slogan "Ogun for Ogun," remains focused on providing leadership rooted in the needs and welfare of the state's residents.

13 Ogun governorship candidates for 2027 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC published the final list of candidates cleared to contest the 2027 Ogun State governorship election.

Thirteen candidates from 13 different political parties made the final list, spanning a wide age range.

The APC candidate, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, is among the most prominent names on the list.

Source: Legit.ng