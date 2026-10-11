INEC published the final list of candidates cleared to contest the 2027 Ogun State governorship election

Thirteen candidates from 13 different political parties made the final list, spanning a wide age range

The APC candidate, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, is among the most prominent names on the list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates approved to contest the 2027 Ogun State governorship election, with 13 candidates drawn from 13 political parties cleared to participate.

The list, made available on the INEC website, shows candidates ranging in age from 35 to 66 years old, representing parties across the political spectrum.

INEC releases the final list of 13 candidates from 13 political parties for the 2027 Ogun State governorship election. Photo credit: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Otito Oro Koro Laye

Source: Facebook

Full List of Ogun 2027 Governorship Candidates

The All Progressives Congress (APC) fielded Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, 57, while the Action Alliance (AA) presented Awolola Awoniyi Awofala, 60. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) nominated Jimi Adebisi Lawal, 66, who is the oldest candidate on the list.

Kayode Anifowose Johncrownfit, 46, will fly the flag of the African Democratic Party (ADP), while Rotimi Mathew Babajide, 47, represents the African Peoples Movement (APM). Halima Layi Labode, 58, is the APP candidate, and Adekunle Dreher Adenuga, 60, runs on the Blueprint Party (BP) platform.

The New Democratic Party (NDP) fielded Oluwaseyi Olamilekan Dasaolu, 42, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) nominated Hammed Rotham Akinbola, 44. The National Rescue Movement (NRM) is represented by Olujobi Ezekiel Fayoyin, 39.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) nominated Williams Adeyinka Penuel Ola, 35, making him the youngest candidate on the list. The Young Peoples Party (YPP) chose Cyrus Oluwaseun Johnson, 53, while the Action Party (A) is represented by Shuaib Olaniyi Okewole, 53.

Okewole Shuaib Olaniyi – A Awofala Awolola Awoniyi – AA Lawal Jimi Adebisi – ADC Anifowose Johncrownfit Kayode – ADP Adeola Solomon Olamilekan – APC Babajide Rotimi Mathew – APM Layi Labode Halima – APP Adenuga Adekunle Dreher – BP Dasaolu Oluwaseyi Olamilekan – NDP Akinbola Hammed Rotham – NNPP Fayoyin Olujobi Ezekiel – NRM Ola Willams Adeyinka Penuel – SDP Johnson Cyrus Oluwaseun – YPP

What to Know About the 2027 Ogun Governorship Race

Ogun state is currently governed by the APC under Governor Dapo Abiodun, whose second term will expire before the 2027 elections. The APC's candidate, Adeola, a serving senator, is widely considered one of the frontrunners in the contest.

The election will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2027. The full official list of candidates is available on the INEC website.

Ogun 2027: Ladi Adebutu Missing from INEC Final List

Meanwhile, INEC has left out Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Ogun state, from its final list of candidates for the governorship election.

Both Adebutu and his running mate, who are registered members of the PDP, do not appear anywhere on the list INEC published for Ogun state, according to the document seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, October 10.

The omission of two candidates from a single party on the official governorship list is significant, as it effectively bars them from contesting the election under the PDP platform unless the matter is resolved through a legal or administrative process.

Source: Legit.ng