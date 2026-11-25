Genevieve Nnaji broke her silence on Wednesday following the death of veteran actor Pete Edochie

The Lionheart filmmaker shared a photo alongside Edochie in an emotional tribute on her Instagram Stories

The celebrated actress called the late actor 'nnanyi' and said she would miss him greatly

Genevieve Nnaji has spoken out following the passing of Nollywood legend Pete Edochie, sharing a deeply personal tribute on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The award-winning actress and filmmaker, who had a close working relationship with Edochie, posted a photo of the two of them together as she paid her respects to the icon. In the tribute, she described her grief while also leaning on her faith for comfort.

Genevieve Nnaji pens a heartfelt tribute to Pete Edochie. Credit: genevievennaji/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Using the Igbo term of endearment "nnanyi" — which translates to "our father" or "our lord" — Nnaji made it clear just how significant Edochie was to her personally.

Genevieve Nnaji's tribute to Pete Edochie

In her post, Nnaji wrote:

"I will let the assurance of the fact that you are a chosen one; and therefore have returned to the most high God override my grief and heartbreak. May the Heart of a true Lion forever rest in peace. 🙏 We love you; but Jesus loves you even more. I will miss you greatly nnanyi. 🕊️🌸"

The tribute drew particular attention because Nnaji had previously worked with Edochie on her critically acclaimed directorial debut, Lionheart, making her reference to "the Heart of a true Lion" especially poignant.

Pete Edochie's legacy in Nollywood

Pete Edochie, who died at the age of 79, is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in Nollywood's history. His commanding screen presence and deep cultural roots made him a beloved figure across generations of Nigerian film lovers.

Genevieve Nnaji is among numerous entertainers and public figures who have reacted to news of his death, though her tribute stood out for its raw emotion and the personal connection she made through their shared work on Lionheart.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that actress Joke Silva mourned Pete Edochie months after losing her husband.

Below is a screenshot of Genevieve Nnaji's tribute to Pete Edochie:

Genevieve Nnaji shares her heartbreak over Pete Edochie’s death. Credit: genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

People worry for Patience Ozokwo after Pete Edochie's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pete Edochie shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor made the rounds and tugged at heartstrings across social media.

As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.

Source: Legit.ng