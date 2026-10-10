INEC released its final list of governorship candidates for Ogun State, and PDP's Ladi Adebutu was not on it

Adebutu and his running mate, both members of the PDP, were absent from the official list

The exclusion raises questions about the status of the PDP's governorship bid in Ogun State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has left out Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Ogun State, from its final list of candidates for the governorship election.

Both Adebutu and his running mate, who are registered members of the PDP, do not appear anywhere on the list INEC published for Ogun State.

Adebutu and deputy missing from INEC list

The omission of two candidates from a single party on the official governorship list is significant, as it effectively bars them from contesting the election under the PDP platform unless the matter is resolved through a legal or administrative process.

INEC's final list of candidates is a critical document in Nigeria's electoral process. Only those named on it are recognised as valid contestants for any given election. The absence of Adebutu and his deputy means the PDP currently has no recognised pair in the Ogun governorship race, based on the commission's published records.

No explanation has been made public by INEC regarding the circumstances that led to Adebutu's exclusion from the Ogun State governorship candidates list.

You can see the report of the full list on X here:

Source: Legit.ng