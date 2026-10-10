INEC officially included former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu as the SDP governorship candidate for Nasarawa State

The decision followed a Supreme Court ruling that reaffirmed key provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 on party membership registers

The Supreme Court judgment set out strict conditions on who can vote and be voted for during party primaries and conventions

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate for Nasarawa State, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The commission's action followed the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of INEC v. Zenith Labour Party, which upheld the validity of Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2026.

What the Supreme Court ruling decided

The judgment reinforced a statutory requirement that political parties must submit their membership registers to INEC no later than 21 days before any primaries, congresses, or conventions are held.

Under this provision, only individuals whose names appear in the register submitted within that deadline are eligible to participate in internal party processes, whether as voters or as candidates seeking nomination.

What this means for Nasarawa SDP

INEC's recognition of Adamu as the SDP's governorship candidate in Nasarawa State flows directly from the court's interpretation of these rules. The commission appears to have determined that Adamu's candidacy met the requirements as defined under the reaffirmed legal framework.

The Supreme Court ruling effectively clarifies how INEC and political parties must handle candidate eligibility disputes going forward, with the membership register submission deadline serving as a hard boundary for participation in internal party elections.

Source: Legit.ng