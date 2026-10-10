INEC added Senator Saliu Mustapha to its records as the Kwara Central PDP senatorial candidate after he defected from the APC

Mustapha's inclusion followed a Supreme Court judgment that reaffirmed key membership rules governing party primaries under the Electoral Act

The senator is linked to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's Rainbow Coalition and was said to have moved against Kwara Governor AbdulRazaq

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised Senator Saliu Mustapha as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kwara Central, following his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequent substitution as the party's flag-bearer for the district.

Mustapha secured the PDP ticket through substitution after crossing from the APC, and has since aligned himself with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's Rainbow Coalition, a political grouping that has been drawing members from across party lines ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The senator's move carries added political weight given reports that he was among the politicians who worked to turn certain APC governors against Wike, including Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. His defection to the PDP and subsequent adoption into Wike's orbit marks a notable shift in his political positioning.

Supreme Court ruling behind INEC's decision

INEC's recognition of Mustapha's candidacy follows the Supreme Court's judgment in INEC v. Zenith Labour Party, which upheld the validity of Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2026. The ruling restated that political parties are required to submit their membership registers to INEC at least 21 days before any primary election, congress, or convention.

Crucially, the judgment also affirmed that only individuals whose names appear in those duly submitted registers are eligible to vote or stand for election in such internal party processes. The ruling effectively sets a clear legal standard for how parties conduct primaries and who qualifies to participate in them.

INEC's move to include Mustapha on its list of candidates appears to reflect its application of these rules to the substitution process that brought him onto the PDP ticket.

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Source: Legit.ng