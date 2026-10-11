Suspected political thugs attacked NDC supporters at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Saturday, scattering the crowd with sporadic gunshots

A video clip showed a thug striking an NDC supporter with a plank, leaving the victim bleeding while a man in army uniform stood nearby and did nothing

The attackers followed NDC supporters to the party's secretariat and struck again during the governorship campaign flag-off event

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Enugu, Enugu State - Suspected political thugs attacked supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) twice in Enugu State on Saturday, first at a major airport and then at the party's own secretariat during a governorship campaign event.

As reported by Premium Times on Saturday, October 10, the trouble started when NDC supporters gathered at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Emene to receive the party's governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chinyeaka Ohaa, who had just landed ahead of the NDC's campaign flag-off. Armed hoodlums moved in and chased the crowd away with sporadic gunfire before Ohaa could be properly received.

Sporadic gunshots reported as thugs attack NDC supporters in Enugu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Nigeria Democratic Congress

Source: Facebook

NDC supporter beaten with plank

Video clips seen by Legit.ng showed one attacker striking an NDC supporter with a plank near the Air Force Base close to the airport, leaving the victim with a bleeding head wound. In the same clip, a man dressed in army uniform was visible standing close to the scene but made no attempt to intervene. Other supporters in the video could be heard calling on the uniformed man to act as another thug appeared, but he did not respond.

"Come up a bit, let's know how we can take you to the hospital," one supporter was heard telling the injured man in the clip.

Separate footage showed vehicles belonging to NDC supporters with smashed windscreens. Some supporters in the clips accused police and army personnel of being complicit in the attacks, though this online medium could not independently verify those claims.

Attack continues at NDC secretariat

When the supporters eventually regrouped at the NDC secretariat in Enugu for the campaign flag-off, the violence followed them there. Gunshots rang out again, sending supporters scrambling in all directions. Police operatives were filmed shooting towards those believed to be the attackers as the crowd fled the venue. Scattered chairs and fallen canopies were left behind at what had been meant to be a political rally.

"You people did it at the airport, we kept quiet, now we are starting it again here in our party office," one NDC member said in a separate clip, expressing frustration at the repeated disruptions.

Enugu State Police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, asked to be contacted via WhatsApp but had not replied to an enquiry sent to him before this report was filed.

Enugu State is led by Peter Mbah of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo credit: @PNMbah

Source: Twitter

Pattern of violence in Enugu

Saturday's events were not isolated. On September 12, hoodlums broke up an NDC meeting at Ndiuno-Obuoffia Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Around the same time, suspected thugs also wrecked canopies and chairs set up for a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally at St. Joseph Primary School in Agbani, within the same council area. The police subsequently announced an investigation into those earlier attacks.

Watch the video of the attack on NDC supporters in Enugu State below, as shared in an X post:

Read more on NDC

Dickson boasts of presidential credentials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seriake Dickson asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Obi for the 2027 elections.

Dickson stated that he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.

He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.

Source: Legit.ng