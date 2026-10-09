Jude Okpara Shares CCTV Footage of Elderly Man Accused of Stealing at Cjay Nwok’s Service of Songs
- Nollywood actor Jude Okpara posted full CCTV footage of an elderly man accused of stealing valuables inside a church in Gbagada, Lagos
- The theft happened during the service of songs held in honour of late Cjay Nwoks at an RCCG branch, with a purse, phones and ATM cards reported missing
- Actor Uzor Arukwe had earlier called out the suspect publicly, urging followers to help identify the man seen on camera
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Nollywood actor Jude Okpara has posted CCTV footage showing an elderly man stealing a purse, phones, ATM cards and other valuables inside a church in Gbagada, Lagos State, during events held in honour of the late Cjay Nwoks.
Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Uzor Arukwe drew public attention to the incident on his Instagram page on October 8, 2026.
Uzor Arukwe described how the man attended the service of songs at RCCG Maranatha Church in Gbagada and made off with phones belonging to celebrity fashion designer and filmmaker Kingsley Okoye Rex.
Uzor Arukwe declares elderly man wanted for phone theft at Cjay Nwoks’ service of songs, shares CCTV photos
He asked his followers to share images of the suspect and directed anyone with useful information to contact @rexkingsleyok.
What the CCTV footage showed
Jude Okpara joined the chorus of outrage, posting what he called the "FULL VIDEO OF THIS OLD ANINI😡😡😡" to his Instagram page on the same day.
The footage captured the suspect seated close to where a purse had been placed, before picking it up and blending into the crowd.
He was later spotted at a corner, where he reportedly transferred the stolen purse into a purple nylon bag.
The man then returned to the area and continued sitting down, appearing to observe other attendees whose phones were reportedly placed nearby.
The theft only came to light when attendees noticed the purse was missing and a review of the CCTV footage pointed to the elderly man as the culprit.
Check out the full CCTV footage released by Jude Okpara in the Instagram video below:
Social media users react to the viral footage
The clip sparked widespread shock online, particularly because the theft occurred at a burial event.
Several users in the comments section said they had encountered the same man at similar occasions.
@iamsege wrote:
"He stole my phone as month ago at my Mum's wake keep as well."
@browzmasterz shared:
"The same man came to my friends mothers wake keep service, stole my friends brothers phone who came from canada at Ajasa command just last month..."
@oghaleangel reacted:
"This is Insane, inside the service of song 😮"
@modupeholao commented:
"This is my church ooo"
@ogechiobiora15 wrote:
"This is so wrong 😢"
@kaycute01 said:
"Omoooo Someone's best father of the year😢😢😢"
@jaypills.olinepharmacy added:
"I am sure he has been doing it for long .. but today was his last .. I pray they get hold of him"
Nkechi Blessing mourns Cjay Nwoke
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing paid an emotional tribute to her late Nollywood colleague and friend, Cjay Nwoke, who died at a Lagos hospital on September 30, 2026.
The actress shared a video collage of their moments together, explaining that they spoke at 8 am on the day he died and expressing disbelief over his sudden passing.
Nkechi also cancelled the scheduled 5 pm premiere of her film Egusi Ogbono, in which Cjay was set to play the lead role, while the circumstances surrounding his death remained undisclosed.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng