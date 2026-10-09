Nollywood actor Jude Okpara posted full CCTV footage of an elderly man accused of stealing valuables inside a church in Gbagada, Lagos

The theft happened during the service of songs held in honour of late Cjay Nwoks at an RCCG branch, with a purse, phones and ATM cards reported missing

Actor Uzor Arukwe had earlier called out the suspect publicly, urging followers to help identify the man seen on camera

Nollywood actor Jude Okpara has posted CCTV footage showing an elderly man stealing a purse, phones, ATM cards and other valuables inside a church in Gbagada, Lagos State, during events held in honour of the late Cjay Nwoks.

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Uzor Arukwe drew public attention to the incident on his Instagram page on October 8, 2026.

Nollywood actor Jude Okpara shares CCTV footage of alleged theft inside a Lagos church during Cjay Nwoks’ service of songs. Photo: jaycee_talks/uzor.arukwe

Source: Instagram

Uzor Arukwe described how the man attended the service of songs at RCCG Maranatha Church in Gbagada and made off with phones belonging to celebrity fashion designer and filmmaker Kingsley Okoye Rex.

He asked his followers to share images of the suspect and directed anyone with useful information to contact @rexkingsleyok.

What the CCTV footage showed

Jude Okpara joined the chorus of outrage, posting what he called the "FULL VIDEO OF THIS OLD ANINI😡😡😡" to his Instagram page on the same day.

The footage captured the suspect seated close to where a purse had been placed, before picking it up and blending into the crowd.

He was later spotted at a corner, where he reportedly transferred the stolen purse into a purple nylon bag.

The man then returned to the area and continued sitting down, appearing to observe other attendees whose phones were reportedly placed nearby.

The theft only came to light when attendees noticed the purse was missing and a review of the CCTV footage pointed to the elderly man as the culprit.

Check out the full CCTV footage released by Jude Okpara in the Instagram video below:

Social media users react to the viral footage

The clip sparked widespread shock online, particularly because the theft occurred at a burial event.

Several users in the comments section said they had encountered the same man at similar occasions.

@iamsege wrote:

"He stole my phone as month ago at my Mum's wake keep as well."

@browzmasterz shared:

"The same man came to my friends mothers wake keep service, stole my friends brothers phone who came from canada at Ajasa command just last month..."

@oghaleangel reacted:

"This is Insane, inside the service of song 😮"

@modupeholao commented:

"This is my church ooo"

@ogechiobiora15 wrote:

"This is so wrong 😢"

@kaycute01 said:

"Omoooo Someone's best father of the year😢😢😢"

@jaypills.olinepharmacy added:

"I am sure he has been doing it for long .. but today was his last .. I pray they get hold of him"

Jude Okpara draws attention to alleged theft of phones, ATM cards and other valuables at Cjay Nwoks’ service of songs. Photo: jaycee_talks

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing mourns Cjay Nwoke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing paid an emotional tribute to her late Nollywood colleague and friend, Cjay Nwoke, who died at a Lagos hospital on September 30, 2026.

The actress shared a video collage of their moments together, explaining that they spoke at 8 am on the day he died and expressing disbelief over his sudden passing.

Nkechi also cancelled the scheduled 5 pm premiere of her film Egusi Ogbono, in which Cjay was set to play the lead role, while the circumstances surrounding his death remained undisclosed.

Source: Legit.ng