Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele issued a warning about the forthcoming election, saying it would not go as smoothly as expected

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader called on INEC to bring all parties and candidates together for a formal briefing

Ayodele made a serious remark about the safety of voters at their respective polling units during the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise an urgent orientation session for political parties and their candidates.

In his new 'prophecy', the Lagos-based Christian leader said the exercise should be held ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Primate Elijah Ayodele calls on Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC to organise an orientation programme for political parties and candidates ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Ayodele made the call in a statement dated Friday, November 27, 2026, which his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, signed and forwarded to Legit.ng.

The cleric said the current political atmosphere surrounding the election demands serious intervention from the electoral body, warning that the process could turn volatile if left unchecked.

2027 election: Ayodele's warning to INEC

According to Ayodele, INEC must move quickly to bring political actors under control before the situation deteriorates further. He stressed that the commission should not assume the election will pass without incident.

The cleric stated:

"The situation needs a lot of attention. INEC should look at it very well; they need to do orientation for all the politicians to call their people to order. Don't think the election will be straight to the point. Some will not even return from their polling units."

Primate Ayodele urges INEC to address voter safety concerns and ensure political parties understand their responsibilities ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Ayodele speaks on voters' safety

The cleric's reference to voters not returning from polling units raised concerns about the physical safety of participants on election day. Primate Ayodele did not specify which election his warning was directed at, but his remarks pointed to a broad concern about the conduct of politicians and their supporters during the voting exercise.

Furthermore, he urged INEC to take a firmer stance in managing the behaviour of all parties involved, framing the orientation exercise as a necessary step rather than an optional one.

Read more on 2027 election

Ayodele warns Obi, Atiku over APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned that opposition presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are not paying attention to what the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly planning against them in the 2027 general elections.

Primate Ayodele said the opposition is complacent and will face a rude awakening on election day if the situation does not change.

According to the preacher, the APC intends to use the most aggressive form of electoral manipulation in order to eliminate competition entirely, and that the consequences could spill into physical violence.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng