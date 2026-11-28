An explosion near a school in Asadabad killed at least 10 students and wounded more than 100 others on Saturday morning

Taliban interior ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani pointed to an explosives depot at nearby mining companies as the likely cause

Footage circulating on social media showed injured children being rushed into hospital as an investigation got underway

At least 10 students were killed and 110 others injured after an explosion rocked an area close to a school in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan, on Saturday morning.

Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesperson for the Taliban government's interior ministry, confirmed the casualty figures to the BBC.

Afghanistan School Explosion Kills 10 Students, Injures Over 100 in Kunar Province

Source: Getty Images

Writing on X, Qani said early investigations suggested the blast originated from "negligence and carelessness" at an explosives depot belonging to mining companies operating in the vicinity.

He said authorities were continuing to investigate the incident.

What happened near the school in Asadabad

The explosion occurred in the Anderseir area of Asadabad.

Videos shared on social media captured the aftermath, showing wounded children being lifted out of vehicles and carried into the emergency ward of a local hospital while a large crowd gathered outside.

Images taken inside the hospital showed young patients lying side by side in beds, with bandages wrapped around their heads.

Mining safety in Afghanistan

Afghanistan relies heavily on mining as a source of revenue, but the sector is widely known for weak safety standards and poor oversight, conditions that have contributed to a pattern of deadly accidents across the country.

No further details on the mining companies involved were immediately available, and an official investigation remained ongoing at the time of reporting.

Source: Legit.ng