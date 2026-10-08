VeryDarkMan questioned Apostle Arome's claim that he held open-air crusades in Boko Haram-controlled territory for four years and six months

The social media commentator demanded proof of the alleged crusades and challenged Arome to publicly announce his next event in a genuine red zone

VDM also criticised the cleric for comments he made about a Muslim man during the crusade, accusing him of downplaying the Islamic religion

Social media commentator VeryDarkMan (VDM) has publicly pushed back against claims made by Apostle Arome Osayi that he spent four years and six months conducting open-air crusades in Boko Haram territory.

In a widely circulated clip, Arome narrated how his team held crusades in the region annually, sharing an incident where some team members defied his instructions to travel at night and were subsequently arrested by Boko Haram.

VeryDarkMan questions Apostle Arome’s claims about holding crusades in Boko Haram territory. Photo: verydarkblackman/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

The cleric said the insurgents seized their phones and injured one of the men before letting them go.

VDM demands proof of Apostle Arome Osayi red zone crusades

Reacting via a video posted to his Instagram page on October 8, 2026, VeryDarkMan took direct aim at Apostle Arome's account, challenging him to produce evidence of any crusade held in an area genuinely under Boko Haram control.

"You are going further to show that you are not a true man of God, and you are just a liar. How? If you have done crusade there with the power you claim you have, till tomorrow Boko Haram are still attacking and killing people. So why did you not stop them?" he said.

VDM argued that holding a crusade in a relatively safe part of Borno State is not the same as entering an actual Boko Haram-controlled red zone, noting that no promotional material had ever surfaced to support such events.

"We have never, never seen a flyer of your crusade in Boko Haram territory," he stated.

He further issued a direct challenge, saying,

"Your next crusade in the red zone, please make it known… Let's all share the flyers. I would like to be present online… Let's just stream live."

VDM also questioned why military intervention was still necessary if Apostle Arome Osayi wielded the spiritual power he claimed, citing the ongoing insurgency as evidence.

VeryDarkMan challenges Apostle Arome over alleged crusades in Boko Haram-controlled areas. Photo: verydarkblackman/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

VDM slams Apostle Arome Osayi over comments on Islam

In addition to the crusade controversy, VeryDarkMan criticised Apostle Arome Osayi for remarks the cleric made about a Muslim attendee he allegedly healed at one of his events, who he said had been going to the mosque but was never healed.

VDM said the comments implied that Islam was powerless, accusing the preacher of disrespecting the Islamic faith.

He captioned his video by tagging the cleric directly, writing:

"@apostlearome good morning papa, please sir what specific red zone did you hold your crusade and where are you holding the next one, can I suggest location for your next soul winning crusade in the RED ZONE."

Watch VDM slam Apostle Arome Osayi in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to VeryDarkMan's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@pair.pressure_:

"This man wan use lamba kpai him congregation but they're too gullible to break free ⛓️‍💥 😂"

@officialbenison:

"Bokoharam territory for which part na?? I Dey that bush for years and nobody hold crusade anywhere oo…Secondly bokoharam go capture people and free them?? Omohhhhh Daddy abeg na..bokoharam no Dey kidnap and collect ransom oo..na capture and unalive straight up"

@official_chido1:

"Omor!!!! People dey lie Ooo 😲😲 Jesus Christ come and save your people. Lolz 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@obaadeogun:

"What a pity to people he has brainwashed 😭 , they are still clapping 😏😏"

@16n7:

"Bro, this guy said everything"

@xhi187:

"Boko Haram the arrest??? People would stand on a pulpit which is supposed to be sacred and lie…. E come b as if people fear the r law more than the God they claim to serve, because you can't take the stand and lie in a courtroom…."

Abel Damina addresses Arome Osayi’s claims, cites the Bible

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Abel Damina challenged Apostle Arome Osayi’s claim that Nigeria has a unique spiritual calling to take revival to the world.

Damina argued that the New Testament gives the entire body of Christ one calling to preach the gospel to every creature, rather than assigning different spiritual mandates to individual nations.

He also questioned the reactions to comments about Osayi’s facial palsy and criticised what he described as sycophancy among some preachers, calling for humility, accountability and the testing of Christian teachings against Scripture.

Source: Legit.ng