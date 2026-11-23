Saudi Arabia's public decency regulations restrict foreigners and residents from playing music in two specific situations

Playing music during prayer times in public carries a fine of 1,000 SAR, approximately ₦361,934, for a first offence

Repeat violations attract doubled fines, with offenders also bearing the cost of rectifying each breach, according to the rules

Saudi Arabia has outlined strict rules governing the playing of music in public and residential spaces, with fines attached to violations that apply equally to foreign visitors and residents.

The Kingdom's public decency regulations, published by the official tourism authority, identify two situations in which playing music is prohibited.

Saudi Arabia restricts foreigners from playing music in 2 cases, imposes fines. Photo: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Saudi Arabia: Violations regarding playing music

1. Playing music during prayer times

The first restriction applies to anyone who plays music in a public space while the Adhan or Iqamah, the Islamic calls to and commencement of prayer, are ongoing. A first offence in this category attracts a fine of 1,000 SAR, which is roughly equivalent to ₦361,934. Should the same person commit the offence again, the penalty doubles to 2,000 SAR.

2. Loud music in residential areas

The second restriction targets residents who play music at high volume inside a residential area when one or more neighbours lodge a complaint, and where no prior approval has been obtained for the noise. This violation carries a first-offence fine of 500 SAR, approximately ₦180,967, rising to 1,000 SAR for repeat offenders.

The regulations also set out a number of general provisions that govern how violations are handled. Only authorised police officers may identify, record, and impose fines under the rules. Where more than one person is involved in a single violation, each individual faces the prescribed fine separately. If a single person commits multiple violations, fines are applied for each breach independently.

Anyone who suffers harm as a result of a violation is entitled to file a civil lawsuit. The costs of remedying the violation fall on the offender rather than the authorities.

Those who wish to contest a penalty decision may file a grievance before the Public Decency Circuit at the Specialised Administrative Court, also known as the Board of Grievances. The regulations also specify that no penalty may be imposed for any behaviour not listed in the official violations table.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng