Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie appeared in an Abuja court on Tuesday, November 24, as Judy Austin's N2 billion defamation cases resumed

Viral footage captured Rita Edochie confronting individuals believed to be Judy Austin's supporters who were recording her

The tense courtroom encounter sparked a wave of reactions online from fans who had something to say about the confrontation

Rita Edochie's appearance at an Abuja court on Tuesday, November 24, made headlines for more reasons than just the legal proceedings.

The Nollywood veteran was in court as Judy Austin's N2 billion defamation lawsuit against her and Emmanuel Obasi resumed. While the case itself drew attention, it was footage from outside the courtroom that quickly went viral online.

Judy Austin's defamation case against Rita Edochie resumes in court. credit: riteedochie/judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie's heated confrontation

A video circulating on social media showed Rita Edochie facing off with a group of people believed to be supporters of Judy Austin. The individuals were seen pointing their cameras at the actress, prompting an immediate and firm response. Rita was captured gesturing and speaking directly at those recording her, visibly unimpressed by the attention.

The clip spread rapidly, with many viewers on Facebook weighing in on who was truly at fault during the incident.

The footage sparked a lively debate in the comment sections, with some pointing out the irony of the situation.

Ijeoma Ubesie wrote:

"But they recorded Judy and were running after her. Uwa sef."

Shakabundu Boy commented:

"First to do no the pain hahaha"

Chinyere Mba added:

"Oh, so she no like to be recorded?"

Legit.ng also reported that Yul Edochie made a surprise appearance in court alongside his wife and actress Judy Austin.

Rita Edochie’s tense court appearance drew attention as Judy Austin’s defamation case resumed. Credit: ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

The video capturing the moment Rita Edochie confronted alleged supporters of Judy Austin's at the court premises is below:

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters.

Rita Edochie also criticised the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng