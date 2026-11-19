Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on a suit challenging Yahaya Bello's emergence from the May 2026 Kogi Central Senatorial primary

The court found that the plaintiff skipped a mandatory internal party dispute step before filing his case

Key documentary evidence submitted by the plaintiff was rejected by the court on technical grounds

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, a Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld the emergence of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

As reported by The Punch, Justice Inyang Ekwo delivered the ruling on Thursday, November 19, 2026, dismissing a suit filed by Momoh Obaro, who had contested the outcome of the May 2026 APC senatorial primary election that produced Bello as the winner.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed Yahaya Bello as the APC candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @OfficialGYBKogi

Source: Twitter

Yahaya Bello: Why court threw out suit

Justice Ekwo found that Obaro had not fully exhausted the internal dispute resolution channels available within the APC before approaching the court. According to the judge, APC members are bound by an undertaking, signed upon joining the party, not to seek judicial relief until all internal remedies have been tried.

While Obaro did file a petition before the party's Appeal Committee, the court noted he failed to take the next required step of escalating the matter to the National Working Committee (NWC). Paragraph 15(3) of the APC Constitution requires an aggrieved member to appeal before both the Appeal Committee and the NWC before proceeding to court. No evidence was produced to show Obaro had done this.

Justice Ekwo held, according to Channels TV News:

"By rushing straight to court without approaching the NWC, the Plaintiff bypassed a mandatory condition precedent. Consequently, I resolve this issue in favour of the 1st Defendant (INEC) and the 2nd Defendant (Yahaya Bello)."

Justice Ekwo dismissed Obaro's suit against Yahaya Bello's APC senatorial candidacy, ruling that the unsigned exhibits had no probative value. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: UGC

Yahaya Bello: Exhibits rejected, suit dismissed

Beyond the procedural failure, the court also rejected the documentary exhibits presented by Obaro, ruling that they were unsigned and therefore carried no probative value.

Justice Ekwo subsequently dismissed the entire suit for lacking in merit and ordered each party to bear their own legal costs.

The ruling clears the path for Yahaya Bello to contest the Kogi Central Senatorial seat under the APC platform, having now survived a legal challenge to his primary election victory.

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EFCC withdraws appeal against Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a notice of withdrawal to halt an appeal against an order of a Kogi high court restraining the agency from arresting Bello.

In the notice signed by its counsel, J.S Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the EFCC said the withdrawal is predicated on the fact that events have overtaken the appeal.

Source: Legit.ng