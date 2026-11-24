The Central Bank of Nigeria has retained its benchmark interest rate at 23% despite falling inflation

The MPC also kept banks' cash reserve requirements and other monetary policy measures unchanged

Nigeria's inflation rate dropped to 14.06% in October from 14.63% in September 2026

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained its benchmark interest rate at 23 per cent, maintaining a tight monetary policy stance despite a further slowdown in inflation.

The decision reflects the apex bank's cautious approach amid renewed pressure on the foreign exchange market and lingering domestic and global economic uncertainties.

CBN Retains Interest Rate at 23% Despite Drop inflation Rate, Gives Reasons

Source: UGC

Analysts believe the recent improvement in inflation may not be enough to convince the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to begin cutting interest rates.

They warned that the approaching election cycle could trigger higher government spending, increase liquidity in the economy and put fresh pressure on prices.

CBN retains interest rate at 23%

Announcing the decision in Abuja on Tuesday after the MPC's final two-day meeting of the year, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said members unanimously agreed to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 23 per cent.

The Committee also retained the Standing Facilities Corridor around the benchmark rate at +50/-300 basis points.

Similarly, the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks remained at 45 per cent, while merchant banks retained their 16 per cent requirement.

The MPC also maintained the CRR on non-Treasury Single Account (TSA) public sector deposits at 75 per cent.

Cardoso explained that the Committee examined developments in the global and domestic economies, assessed emerging risks and considered their potential impact on monetary policy before reaching its decision.

Inflation slows further in October

The CBN's decision comes despite signs of easing inflationary pressure in the Nigerian economy.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that headline inflation declined to 14.06 per cent in October 2026, compared with 14.63 per cent recorded in September.

BREAKING: CBN Retains Interest Rate at 23% Despite Drop inflation Rate, Gives Reasons

Source: UGC

The latest figure represents another improvement in the country's inflation outlook, although concerns over exchange rate movements and other economic risks continue to influence monetary policy decisions.

Analysts expect the CBN to maintain its restrictive stance for now, as policymakers seek to consolidate the gains made in controlling inflation while preventing fresh economic pressures.

Source: Legit.ng