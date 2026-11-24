The UK government has outlined rules under the Pet Travel Scheme that all pet owners must meet before entering Great Britain with their animals

Requirements vary depending on the country the pet has travelled from, with carriers and authorised checkers empowered to refuse entry

Pet birds from non-EU countries face stricter conditions, while horses and farm animals are explicitly excluded from pet import rules

The United Kingdom (UK) government has published guidance explaining what pet owners must do to bring their dogs, cats, birds, and other animals into Great Britain legally.

According to the official UK government guidance, all pet dogs, cats, and ferrets entering Great Britain must comply with the requirements of the Pet Travel Scheme before arrival. The specific conditions that apply will depend on where the animal is travelling from, meaning owners need to check the rules relevant to their country of origin before making travel arrangements.

UK explains how to bring animals into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What happens if your pet isn't compliant

The consequences of non-compliance are significant. If a pet does not meet the entry requirements, the carrier or an authorised pet checker has the authority to refuse travel outright. Any animal that enters the country without meeting the necessary standards may be seized and placed in quarantine.

Recognised assistance dogs are subject to similar rules. For those travelling by ferry or rail, compliance checks should be carried out before boarding. Passengers arriving by air with an assistance dog must notify the Passengers with Reduced Mobility provider as soon as they land, so that the animal can be checked against entry requirements without delay.

Bringing pet birds, other animals to UK

The rules become more specific when it comes to birds. Pet birds arriving from non-EU countries may only be brought in through designated ports, and owners must obtain a licence from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), which will also inspect the bird upon arrival.

Certain animals are explicitly excluded from the pet import category altogether. Horses, farm animals, and productive poultry cannot be imported under pet travel rules, regardless of the owner's intention.

For anyone planning to travel to Great Britain with a pet, the government advises visiting the official "Bring a pet to the UK" page or contacting APHA directly for full details tailored to their specific circumstances.

Read the full UK government guidance on travelling with pets.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced amount of cash travellers must declare when entering or leaving the country.

UK: Additional requirements for British citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced an additional condition foreigners must meet when applying for British citizenship through the UK’s five-year naturalisation route.

Applicants may need to show the UK will remain their main home, even if they meet the usual residency rules. A partner living abroad or plans to spend more than six months overseas could prompt further questions—but some work and study-related absences may be allowed.

Source: Legit.ng