A graphic circulating on X attributed a pro-Peter Gregory Obi endorsement to BBC journalist Madina Maishanu

The post, shared on October 8, 2026, gathered over 390 reposts and roughly 1,200 likes before being challenged

Maishanu had recently interviewed Peter Obi for the BBC, a fact that appeared to fuel the spread of the false claim

FCT, Abuja - A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) falsely claimed that BBC journalist Madina Maishanu publicly declared her support for Peter Obi's 2027 presidential bid.

The post, published by X user @nnamdiia on Thursday, October 8, 2026, featured a graphic with the words: "After BBC Hausa Interview, Peter Obi Has Further Convinced Me to Vote for Him in 2027 - Madina." By the time of reporting by Legit.ng, the post had drawn more than 60 replies, over 390 reposts and around 1,200 likes.

BBC journalist Madina Maishanu denies viral claim that she endorsed Peter Obi for the 2027 election. Photo credit: Aisha Madina Maishanu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

See the X post below:

Maishanu responded the following day, Friday, October 9, dismissing the graphic as fake and making clear she had not made the statement attributed to her.

What actually happened with BBC interview

Checks by Legit.ng confirmed that Maishanu did interview Peter Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, for the BBC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The interview touched on major national concerns, including insecurity, fuel subsidy, corruption and the prospect of opposition parties fielding a single consensus candidate.

The existence of that interview, however, does not support the claim that Maishanu voiced a personal intention to vote for Obi.

Conducting a journalistic interview and personally endorsing a candidate are entirely different things, and no verified record of the purported statement exists.

Peter Obi is among the politicians preparing for Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Madina Maishanu denies Obi endorsement

The claim that Madina Maishanu said Peter Obi had convinced her to vote for him in 2027 is false.

While she interviewed Obi for the BBC, she has distanced herself from the viral graphic and the political statement it falsely attributes to her.

Verdict on Maishanu-Obi claim

The post is not a genuine statement by the journalist.

She has denied making the declaration attributed to her.

Read more on Peter Obi

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Bright The Seer gained significant attention with her prophecy about President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 election. The preacher's influence extends to social media, where she engages with her followers through prophecies, prayers, and inspirational messages.

Source: Legit.ng