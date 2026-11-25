May Edochie reacted to the death of her father-in-law, legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, who died on November 25, 2026

The estranged wife of Yul Edochie shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, calling Pete Edochie the Lion of Africa

May reflected on years of false death rumours surrounding Pete before his actual passing, calling his death a sobering reminder of human fragility

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has mourned the passing of her father-in-law, legendary actor Pete Edochie, who died on November 25, 2026.

Hours after the news of his death broke, May took to her Instagram page with a lengthy and deeply personal tribute, honouring the man she described as the Lion of Africa and an institution within the Nigerian film industry.

May Edochie mourns father-in-law Pete Edochie and celebrates his legacy in Nigerian cinema. Photo: peteedochie/mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May Edochie remembers Pete Edochie

What made her tribute particularly striking was the painful irony she opened with.

May Edochie pointed out that for many years, false rumours of Pete Edochie's death had circulated repeatedly, yet he always proved the doubters wrong by showing up with energy and purpose. This time, however, the news was real.

She wrote:

"For so many years, every year, someone somewhere makes a false announcement of your death but you kept going with strength to continue working. I woke up this morning to this heartbreaking news. 💔 One moment, there is life; the next, eternity calls. Such is the fragility of human existence. We make plans, hold conversations, nurse expectations and believe there will always be another day, until life reminds us that tomorrow is never promised."

The actress went on to acknowledge that his passing carries a deeper message, particularly given the complex personal circumstances surrounding her estrangement from his son.

Despite whatever differences exist, she made it clear that Pete Edochie's humanity and legacy stand above all else.

May Edochie remembers veteran actor Pete Edochie as an influential figure in Nollywood and a father figure to many. Photo: peteedochie/mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May Edochie speak on Pete Edochie's legacy in Nollywood

In her tribute, May Edochie described Pete Edochie as a father figure to many and a man whose contributions to the Nigerian film industry would never be forgotten.

She said his name, voice and presence represented something far greater than any individual performance.

She continued:

"Lion of Africa, your passing is a sobering reminder that beyond all, the opinions, the misunderstandings and the stories that life sometimes throws around, we are all humans, and death has a way of reminding us of what truly matters. Today, I choose to remember a veteran whose name, voice, presence and contribution to the Nigerian film industry will remain unforgettable. You were an institution, a father figure to many and a man whose legacy will outlive his earthly years."

She closed her tribute with a prayer for Pete Edochie's wife and those he left behind, asking for divine strength for the family.

The actress ended with the words:

"God rest your soul Ononenyi! 💔💔💔"

Read May Edochie's tribute in the Instagram post below:

Pete Edochie reflects on death before passing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Pete Edochie paid tribute to his late colleague Olu Jacobs in a September 2026 video, praising his courage while battling illness and reflecting on the inevitability of death.

He said there was nothing anyone could do when God decided a person's time on earth was over, adding that he hoped to reunite with Jacobs after death.

The video has resurfaced following Edochie's death at 79 on Wednesday, November 25, exactly 70 days after Jacobs died at 84.

Source: Legit.ng