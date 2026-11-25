The Singapore Armed Forces has officially published gross monthly salary ranges for military officers across all ranks on its career recruitment page

Entry-level Officer Cadet Trainees earn between $3,590 and $6,330 per month, with salaries rising significantly through the ranks

A one-time bonus of $20,000 is available to qualifying officers, and those with strong military and academic standings can receive additional salary top-ups

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has made headlines after publishing a detailed breakdown of monthly salaries for military officers ranging from Officer Cadet Trainees all the way up to Major General and Rear Admiral.

The figures were made public on the official Singapore Army career page, which outlines salary ranges for officers holding A-Level, Diploma, or Degree qualifications. The transparency around military compensation has drawn considerable attention, with many noting the competitive nature of the pay structure across all ranks.

Singapore Army unveils salary amount of its top-ranking officers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Singapore Army Officers earn each month

At the entry level, an Officer Cadet Trainee takes home a gross monthly salary of between $3,590 (N4,918,479.50) and $6,330 (N8,672,416.50).

A Second Lieutenant or Lieutenant earns between $3,870 (N5,302,364.40) and $6,880 (N9,426,425.60) per month, while a Captain commands a salary in the range of $6,330 (N8,672,416.50) to $7,500 (N10,275,900).

Salaries continue to climb substantially with seniority. The SAF's published figures cover the full officer ladder, with senior positions such as Major General and Rear Admiral sitting at the upper end of the pay scale, reflecting the significant responsibilities attached to those commands.

Bonuses and additional incentives

Beyond the monthly salary, the SAF also offers a one-time bonus of $20,000 (N27,402,400) to eligible officers, though this does not apply to those who entered the force through sponsorship arrangements.

Officers who demonstrate exceptional performance in both military duties and academic pursuits stand to receive an additional salary top-up on top of their starting pay, providing a further incentive for high-achieving recruits.

The publication of these figures is part of Singapore's broader effort to attract qualified individuals into military service by offering transparent and competitive remuneration packages.

See the full salary breakdown on the Singapore Army's official career page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom (UK) announced the daily income its Army Medical Officers are being paid in 2026.

Australia: New military recruits earning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced the yearly salary it pays new military recruits during basic training, according to the country’s official defence pay document.

The rate is $62,333 before tax, or about $5,194 a month. How does that compare with civilian pay, and what does the figure tell prospective recruits about life in Australia’s military?

Source: Legit.ng