The Nigeria Democratic Congress reacted to the death of the Rivers State coordinator of the OK Movement on Tuesday, October 6

The news broke on X when a Peter Obi supporter announced that the Rivers State OK Movement coordinator had passed away

The NDC paid tribute to the deceased, saying her dream of a working Nigeria would not be abandoned

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has mourned the death of the Rivers State coordinator of the OK Movement, a group championing the 2027 presidential campaign of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The death was announced on X on Tuesday, October 6, by a Peter Obi supporter identified as One PO's MainChic, who wrote: "Rivers State OK Movement Coordinator Has Gone To Meet Her Maker."

NDC mourns as OK Movement coordinator in Rivers dies Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

The NDC, which adopted Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso as its presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2027 general elections at a ratification exercise on May 29, 2026, responded to the news with a message of condolence.

NDC pays tribute

In its tribute, the party expressed gratitude for the coordinator's service and commitment to the movement's goals.

The party said:

"The NDC condoles with her family, friends, and colleagues, and prays that Almighty God grant her eternal repose. We thank her sincerely for her hard work, support, and dedication."

The NDC added that the work the deceased devoted herself to would not go in vain, saying the vision she gave her energy to would still be realised.

NDC added:

"The dream of a working and thriving country, which she laboured to see come true, will be actualised through the grace of the Almighty and the resilience of the good people of Nigeria. We will not let her down. The family she left behind is in our thoughts and prayers."

About the OK Movement

The OK Movement is a grassroots campaign group that mobilises support for the Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso joint ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections. The late Rivers State coordinator was among those working at the state level to build the movement's presence ahead of the polls.

Peter Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, before joining the NDC, where he was confirmed as the party's presidential flag-bearer later that month.

See the full statement of the NDC on X here:

Presidency asks Peter Obi to step down

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Presidency challenged Peter Obi to honour his pledge to quit his presidential campaign if evidence of unpaid liabilities from his time as Anambra governor is established.

Obi had denied leaving behind salary, pension and contractor debts, saying his administration cleared over ₦35bn in historical gratuities before handing over in 2014.

Anambra's Commissioner for Information disputed Obi's account of an ecological fund, saying bank records showed the amount he claimed never existed in the account.

Source: Legit.ng