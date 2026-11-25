Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah released a tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie after his death on November 25, 2026

Governor Mbah described Edochie as more than an actor, citing his role in shaping Igbo culture and Nigerian cinema

Pete Edochie died at age 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, with his son Leo announcing the news

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has paid tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Chief Pete Edochie, saying his passing was the loss of a giant whose legacy would outlive his voice.

In a tribute released early Wednesday, Mbah described Edochie's death as a personal loss for Enugu State, noting the actor's deep affection for the state even though he hailed from Nteje in Anambra State. Edochie reportedly regarded Enugu as his birthplace and "first port of call," and the governor honoured him as one of the state's most enduring ambassadors.

Governor Peter Mbah mourns as Pete Edochie dies Photo Credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

"Pete Edochie was more than an accomplished actor; he was an institution," Mbah said.

Edochie's contribution to Igbo culture and Nigerian cinema

The governor pointed to Edochie's commanding screen presence, distinctive voice, and mastery of dialogue as qualities that helped shape the development of Nigerian cinema and brought Igbo culture to global audiences.

Channelst TV reported that Mbah singled out Edochie's portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's *Things Fall Apart* as a defining contribution, saying it preserved an important part of the region's cultural identity and inspired generations of actors who came after him.

"At a time when we are celebrating the richness of our cultural heritage and the creative talents that give it expression, we are confronted with the loss of one of its most distinguished ambassadors," the governor said.

Mbah extended condolences to Edochie's family, the Nollywood community, the government and people of Anambra State, and fans around the world.

"Your voice may have gone silent, but your legacy will speak for generations," he added.

Pete Edochie Dies at 79

Chief Pete Edochie, the veteran actor and broadcaster, died at the age of 79 after battling prostate cancer for a prolonged period. His son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, announced the death on Wednesday, November 25, in a statement shared on Instagram on behalf of the family.

According to the announcement, the actor passed away at 12:30 am on November 25, 2026, in Enugu, Nigeria.

Governor Peter Mbah mourns Pete Edochie Photo Credit: @PNMbah

Source: Twitter

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng