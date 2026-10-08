The NDC attacked the new undergraduate registration charges approved by Ahmadu Bello University for the 2026/2027 academic session

ABU's revised charges range from N143,000 to N298,000, up from roughly N62,000 to N84,000 in the previous session

The NDC linked the fee increase to what it called Tinubu's anti-people policies and urged Nigerians to get their PVCs ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Zaria, Kaduna State - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday, October 8, attacked the recent increase in registration charges at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, warning that the development will deepen hardship for working-class Nigerian families.

Legit.ng reports that ABU Zaria is a federal government research university.

NDC criticises ABU Zaria's tuition increase and links the higher fees to the President Bola Tinubu administration's policies. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

The NDC published its position in a statement on its verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, October 8, titled "ABU Tuition Increase: President Tinubu Sinking More Families Into Poverty."

ABU's Governing Council approved the revised undergraduate registration charges at its 218th Special Meeting on September 29, following a Senate resolution and consultations with stakeholders. The new fees for the 2026/2027 academic session range from N143,000 to N298,000, depending on the programme and level of study, compared to roughly N62,000 to N84,000 charged in the previous session.

NDC tackles Tinubu's administration

Reacting to the development, the NDC argued that parents who depend on federal universities like ABU to educate their children will find the new charges difficult to meet. The party said the take-home pay of many working-class Nigerians "cannot even take them home, let alone cover the new fee increase."

"It is instructive to note that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and its anti-people policies have driven millions of Nigerians into poverty," the party said in the statement.

The NDC expressed sympathy with ABU students, saying they were bearing the consequences of what it described as the "failed policies" of the Tinubu administration.

NDC points to Peter Obi as alternative

The party used the statement to renew its push for the 2027 elections, urging Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and reject the current administration at the polls.

Furthermore, the NDC pledged that education would be a priority under a government led by its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who was ratified as the party's candidate on May 29, 2026, following his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) approves new undergraduate registration charges, with fees varying across faculties, programmes, and student categories. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

"We assure Nigerian youths that the administration of His Excellency, Peter Obi, under a Nigeria Democratic Congress-led government, will build a prosperous economy, fund our universities, and create an enabling business environment for young people to thrive," the statement read.

The party signed off with a message directed at students affected by the fee hike: "Just hold on for us, our dear ABU students."

Read the NDC's full reaction to ABU Zaria's fee hike below via its X post:

Read more on Ahmadu Bello University

ABU medical graduate wins outstanding award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Aisha Asila Ahmed of the College of Medical Sciences received an Outstanding Leadership Award on top of earning her MBBS degree.

She served as Assistant Class Representative for her graduating class during the 2016-2023 session at Ahmadu Bello University.

The new doctor shared the milestone online, describing the recognition as one she would carry with gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng