The Anambra State Government posted a graphic on its official X account branding Peter Obi a betrayal of APGA ahead of the 2027 elections

The state government accused Obi of working against APGA since 2014, while pointing to Tinubu's past support for the party

Governor Soludo's administration made the call days after a public disagreement between Soludo and Obi over loans tied to projects from Obi's time as governor

The Anambra State Government has called on voters to reject Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, in the 2027 general elections, accusing him of working to undermine the All Progressives Grand Alliance for over a decade.

The call came through a graphic published on Monday on the state government's official X account, managed by the Office of New Media to Governor Charles Soludo. The post branded Obi a "betrayal" and urged APGA supporters to defend their party from what it described as a sustained campaign of destruction.

Soludo’s government attacks Obi as APGA aligns with Tinubu ahead of 2027. Photo credit: Charlse Soludo/Peter Obi

Source: UGC

"A betrayal alert for Ndi APGA. Since 2014, Obi has had one mission: to destroy the party that made him. In 2015, while President Tinubu stood with APGA, Obi backed the opposition to bury us. Do not be deceived by a man who abandoned his own house. Anambra is APGA. Ndi APGA, defend your home, resist the NDC," the post read.

Soludo and APGA back Tinubu's re-election

The government's position reflects a broader alignment between Soludo and President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027. Soludo publicly declared his support for Tinubu after meeting him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, citing a 22-year friendship and his approval of the president's economic reforms.

"President Tinubu is my friend; he has been my friend for 22 years now and counting, so you don't deny your friend. I support him, and I'm impressed by the bold steps he has taken, particularly in the economy and structural reforms. We're taking the right steps, and we need to stay the course," Soludo said at the time.

APGA formalised this position in July when the party's National Executive Committee resolved to endorse Tinubu's re-election bid. National Publicity Secretary Ejimofor Opara said the decision followed extensive internal consultations and reflected what the party described as the overall interest of the country.

Obi denies debt allegations

The government's statement came against the backdrop of a recent public dispute between Soludo and Obi over financial obligations linked to projects carried out during Obi's time as Anambra governor.

Obi pushed back against characterisations of the liabilities as personal debts he left behind, arguing that the funds in question were World Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development programmes accessed by the state through arrangements with the Federal Government.

He said figures being referenced conflated the amounts approved, amounts drawn, and balances outstanding at the time he left office, and that combining those figures and labelling them "loans left by Peter Obi" was "an incorrect application of public-sector accounting."

Obi added that he did not personally approach any financial institution to borrow on behalf of the state.

As of the time this report was filed, neither Obi nor any member of his team had responded to the state government's betrayal claim.

Peter Obi clears air on ₦127bn Anambra debt controversy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi publicly addressed two controversies: an alleged falling-out with Governor Soludo and debt claims tied to his time as Anambra governor.

The Anambra State Government said eight external borrowings linked to Obi's tenure had $92.35m outstanding as of June 30, 2026. Obi questioned how the $123.77m figure was calculated, citing Debt Management Office records that showed far lower figures when he left office in 2014

Source: Legit.ng