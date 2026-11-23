Kaduna postal code — Comprehensive list of all ZIP codes by area within Kaduna
Sending a parcel, filling out a form, or registering for a service? Using the wrong Kaduna postal code can cause delays, misdeliveries, and failed registrations. This guide lists verified ZIP codes for all 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kaduna State, Nigeria, so you can always enter the correct postcode the first time.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What is the Kaduna postal code system?
- Kaduna postal codes — full list by LGA
- Troubleshooting common postcode issues
- Contact information and official links
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Kaduna State's legacy six-digit postal codes run from 800001 to 812103, covering all 23 LGAs administered by NIPOST.
- The general-purpose code 800001 (GPO Kaduna) is the most widely accepted fallback for Kaduna city addresses when a specific six-digit district code is unknown.
- Kaduna North LGA uses postal codes in the range 800211–800283, covering GRA, Unguwar Rimi, Doka, and Kawo.
- Zaria and Sabon Gari cover the Zaria metropolitan area and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), using codes in the 810001–810282 range.
- Nigeria does not use a separate U.S.-style ZIP code system; when an online form asks for a ZIP code, enter the six-digit NIPOST postcode for your district or LGA.
What is the Kaduna postal code system?
NIPOST — the Nigerian Postal Service — is the government-owned corporation responsible for postal services in Nigeria. Kaduna State's traditional six-digit postal codes run from 800001 to 812103. The state capital is Kaduna City, and the state is located in Nigeria's North West geopolitical zone.
In addition to traditional six-digit area codes, NIPOST introduced an 11-character National Digital Postcode System on 1 October 2026, which assigns location-specific alphanumeric codes down to individual buildings and streets. Because many local and international web forms still require a six-digit numeric code, the tables below organise the traditional six-digit codes across all 23 LGAs.
Kaduna postal codes — full list by LGA
The tables below cover all 23 LGAs in Kaduna State. Nigeria does not use a separate ZIP code system; when a form asks for a ZIP code, enter the six-digit NIPOST postal code — 800001 for general Kaduna City/State inquiries, or the specific six-digit code for your district or LGA.
Kaduna city (metro) LGAs
These two LGAs form the primary urban core of Kaduna City, though parts of Chikun and Igabi also extend into the wider metropolitan area.
LGA
Code range
Key districts/facilities
Kaduna North
800211–800283
GRA, Unguwar Rimi, Doka, Kawo, Unguwar Sarki
Kaduna South
800211–800283
Barnawa, Kakuri, Makera, Kabala West, Tudun Wada
Kaduna North LGA uses postal codes 800211–800283, covering GRA, Unguwar Rimi, Doka, Kawo, and Unguwar Sarki.
Specific facility codes within the city include:
Code
Location
LGA
800001
GPO (General Post Office)
Kaduna North
800002
Kaduna Junction
Kaduna South
800004
Kawo
Kaduna North
800005
Barnawa
Kaduna South
800006
Kakuri
Kaduna South
800007
New Town
Kaduna North
800251
Makera
Kaduna South
800263
Kabala West
Kaduna South
800282
Kaduna South (general)
Kaduna South
Makera is the Kaduna South LGA headquarters; its postal code is 800251. Kabala West, a suburb under Kaduna South LGA, carries the ZIP code 800263.
North and north-west LGAs
Igabi LGA uses codes 800101–800103, covering Rigasa, Rigachikun, Jaji, and Mando.
LGA
Code range
Key districts
Igabi
800101–800103
Rigasa, Rigachikun, Jaji, Mando
Birnin Gwari
800108–800119
City centre, Kuyello, Randagi, Dogon Dawa, Gayam
Chikun
800104
Sabon Tasha, Narayi, Millennium City, Mararaban Rido
Kajuru
800105–800106
Kajuru Town, Kasuwan Magani, Iburu
Giwa
800108 / 810104–810105
Giwa town and surrounding areas
Kauru
811101–811103
Kauru Town, Dawaki, Kwassam
Within Birnin Gwari LGA, Birnin Gwari town itself uses code 800108, while sub-districts such as Dogon Dawa (800115) and Gayam (800119) have their own codes.
Southern Kaduna LGAs
Jema'a LGA, which includes Kafanchan, uses postal codes 801102–801150. The main Kafanchan post office is coded 801001.
LGA
Code range
Key areas
Jema'a
801001 / 801102–801150
Kafanchan, Godogodo, Jagindi
Jaba
801003 / 801109–801111
Kwoi, Nok, Ankung
Kaura
801005 / 801117–801157
Kagoro, Manchok, Fadan Attakar
Sanga
801007
Gwantu
Kagarko
802103–802116
Kagarko, Kaguni, Katuga, Kenyi
Kachia
802003 / 802101–802157
Kachia Town, Doka
Zangon Kataf
802001–802153
Zonkwa, Madakiya, Sagwaza, Kamuru
Kaura Local Government Area covers postal codes 801117–801157, including areas like Fada Ciki Gari (801117), Fadan Attakar (801156), and Fadan Takad (801157).
Zangon Kataf LGA spans codes 802106–802153, with specific assignments including Sagwaza (802139), Jankasa (802141), Kabam (802152), and Kamuru (802123).
Zaria and north-east LGAs
Zaria LGA uses postal codes 810211–810282, covering Tudun Wada, Samaru, and Sabon Gari. The Samaru campus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) uses code 810211.
LGA
Code range
Key areas
Zaria
810211–810282
Tudun Wada, Samaru (ABU), City Centre
Sabon Gari
810001 / 810103–810107
Sabon Gari, Wusasa, Samaru
Soba
810005 / 810101–810102
Soba Town, Maigana
Giwa
810008 / 810104–810105
Giwa Town
Lere
811104–811106
Lere, Garu, Kadaru
Kubau
811107–811108
Anchau, Kubau Town
Ikara
812001 / 812101–812102
Ikara Town
Makarfi
812103
All Makarfi LGA towns
Lere LGA includes Lere town (811104), Garu (811105), and Kadaru (811106). Kubau LGA covers Anchau (811107) and Kubau (811108).
All towns and villages in Makarfi LGA share the single postcode 812103.
Troubleshooting common postcode issues
- Wrong postcode on a form: Always use the six-digit code specific to your district, not just the LGA base code (e.g. use 800251 for Makera, not just 800).
- Online form asks for a ZIP code: Nigeria does not use separate ZIP codes. Enter your six-digit NIPOST postcode in the ZIP field.
- Parcel delivered to the wrong area: Confirm the district-level code with the NIPOST postcode tool before sending. Generic LGA codes can send mail to the main post office rather than your specific district.
- ABU Zaria mail not arriving: Use the specific campus code 810211 (Samaru) rather than the general Zaria range.
Contact information and official links
Service
Details
NIPOST official website
nipost.gov.ng
NIPOST postcode search
Postcode NG tool (via main site)
Nigeria Postcode directory
Kaduna State postal range
800001–812103
FAQs
What is the postal code for Kaduna city?
Kaduna State's legacy six-digit postal code range is 800001-812103, with Kaduna City as the state capital. Within the metropolis, northern/central districts in Kaduna North generally use 800211–800221, while southern districts in Kaduna South generally use 800242–800251. The GPO code 800001 serves as the general fallback for the city.
What is the Zaria postal code?
Zaria LGA uses six-digit codes in the 810211–810282 range, while neighbouring Sabon Gari LGA—which covers Sabon Gari and the Samaru area around Ahmadu Bello University—uses 810001 and 810103–810107 (with Samaru listed under 810107).
How many LGAs are in Kaduna State, and do they all have unique codes?
Kaduna State has 23 local government areas. Each LGA has its own assigned six-digit code or range; larger LGAs are divided into sub-codes for individual towns and districts, while smaller LGAs such as Makarfi (812103) share a single code across their communities.
What is the postcode for Kafanchan?
Kafanchan falls under Jema'a LGA, which uses postal codes 801102–801150. The main Kafanchan post office facility code is 801001.
Is the Kaduna postal code the same as a ZIP code?
Nigeria does not use a separate ZIP code system. When an online form asks for a ZIP code, enter the relevant six-digit NIPOST postal code—such as 800001 for general Kaduna City/State or the specific district code from the tables above.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
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Benin City's General Post Office uses 300001, but nearby districts use different codes, making accurate address details essential for deliveries. The guide also explains how to find a building's new NIPOST code.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.