Sending a parcel, filling out a form, or registering for a service? Using the wrong Kaduna postal code can cause delays, misdeliveries, and failed registrations. This guide lists verified ZIP codes for all 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kaduna State, Nigeria, so you can always enter the correct postcode the first time.

Kaduna State's legacy six-digit postal codes run from 800001 to 812103. Photo: @geography (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Kaduna State's legacy six-digit postal codes run from 800001 to 812103 , covering all 23 LGAs administered by NIPOST.

, covering all 23 LGAs administered by NIPOST. The general-purpose code 800001 (GPO Kaduna) is the most widely accepted fallback for Kaduna city addresses when a specific six-digit district code is unknown.

is the most widely accepted fallback for Kaduna city addresses when a specific six-digit district code is unknown. Kaduna North LGA uses postal codes in the range 800211–800283 , covering GRA, Unguwar Rimi, Doka, and Kawo.

, covering GRA, Unguwar Rimi, Doka, and Kawo. Zaria and Sabon Gari cover the Zaria metropolitan area and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), using codes in the 810001–810282 range.

Nigeria does not use a separate U.S.-style ZIP code system; when an online form asks for a ZIP code, enter the six-digit NIPOST postcode for your district or LGA.

What is the Kaduna postal code system?

NIPOST — the Nigerian Postal Service — is the government-owned corporation responsible for postal services in Nigeria. Kaduna State's traditional six-digit postal codes run from 800001 to 812103. The state capital is Kaduna City, and the state is located in Nigeria's North West geopolitical zone.

In addition to traditional six-digit area codes, NIPOST introduced an 11-character National Digital Postcode System on 1 October 2026, which assigns location-specific alphanumeric codes down to individual buildings and streets. Because many local and international web forms still require a six-digit numeric code, the tables below organise the traditional six-digit codes across all 23 LGAs.

Street view of rural houses in Kaduna. Photo: Joseph Egabor

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Kaduna postal codes — full list by LGA

The tables below cover all 23 LGAs in Kaduna State. Nigeria does not use a separate ZIP code system; when a form asks for a ZIP code, enter the six-digit NIPOST postal code — 800001 for general Kaduna City/State inquiries, or the specific six-digit code for your district or LGA.

Kaduna city (metro) LGAs

These two LGAs form the primary urban core of Kaduna City, though parts of Chikun and Igabi also extend into the wider metropolitan area.

LGA Code range Key districts/facilities Kaduna North 800211–800283 GRA, Unguwar Rimi, Doka, Kawo, Unguwar Sarki Kaduna South 800211–800283 Barnawa, Kakuri, Makera, Kabala West, Tudun Wada

Kaduna North LGA uses postal codes 800211–800283, covering GRA, Unguwar Rimi, Doka, Kawo, and Unguwar Sarki.

Specific facility codes within the city include:

Code Location LGA 800001 GPO (General Post Office) Kaduna North 800002 Kaduna Junction Kaduna South 800004 Kawo Kaduna North 800005 Barnawa Kaduna South 800006 Kakuri Kaduna South 800007 New Town Kaduna North 800251 Makera Kaduna South 800263 Kabala West Kaduna South 800282 Kaduna South (general) Kaduna South

Makera is the Kaduna South LGA headquarters; its postal code is 800251. Kabala West, a suburb under Kaduna South LGA, carries the ZIP code 800263.

North and north-west LGAs

Igabi LGA uses codes 800101–800103, covering Rigasa, Rigachikun, Jaji, and Mando.

LGA Code range Key districts Igabi 800101–800103 Rigasa, Rigachikun, Jaji, Mando Birnin Gwari 800108–800119 City centre, Kuyello, Randagi, Dogon Dawa, Gayam Chikun 800104 Sabon Tasha, Narayi, Millennium City, Mararaban Rido Kajuru 800105–800106 Kajuru Town, Kasuwan Magani, Iburu Giwa 800108 / 810104–810105 Giwa town and surrounding areas Kauru 811101–811103 Kauru Town, Dawaki, Kwassam

Within Birnin Gwari LGA, Birnin Gwari town itself uses code 800108, while sub-districts such as Dogon Dawa (800115) and Gayam (800119) have their own codes.

Oil industry and smoke stack. Photo: Andrew Holt

Source: Getty Images

Southern Kaduna LGAs

Jema'a LGA, which includes Kafanchan, uses postal codes 801102–801150. The main Kafanchan post office is coded 801001.

LGA Code range Key areas Jema'a 801001 / 801102–801150 Kafanchan, Godogodo, Jagindi Jaba 801003 / 801109–801111 Kwoi, Nok, Ankung Kaura 801005 / 801117–801157 Kagoro, Manchok, Fadan Attakar Sanga 801007 Gwantu Kagarko 802103–802116 Kagarko, Kaguni, Katuga, Kenyi Kachia 802003 / 802101–802157 Kachia Town, Doka Zangon Kataf 802001–802153 Zonkwa, Madakiya, Sagwaza, Kamuru

Kaura Local Government Area covers postal codes 801117–801157, including areas like Fada Ciki Gari (801117), Fadan Attakar (801156), and Fadan Takad (801157).

Zangon Kataf LGA spans codes 802106–802153, with specific assignments including Sagwaza (802139), Jankasa (802141), Kabam (802152), and Kamuru (802123).

Zaria and north-east LGAs

Zaria LGA uses postal codes 810211–810282, covering Tudun Wada, Samaru, and Sabon Gari. The Samaru campus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) uses code 810211.

LGA Code range Key areas Zaria 810211–810282 Tudun Wada, Samaru (ABU), City Centre Sabon Gari 810001 / 810103–810107 Sabon Gari, Wusasa, Samaru Soba 810005 / 810101–810102 Soba Town, Maigana Giwa 810008 / 810104–810105 Giwa Town Lere 811104–811106 Lere, Garu, Kadaru Kubau 811107–811108 Anchau, Kubau Town Ikara 812001 / 812101–812102 Ikara Town Makarfi 812103 All Makarfi LGA towns

Lere LGA includes Lere town (811104), Garu (811105), and Kadaru (811106). Kubau LGA covers Anchau (811107) and Kubau (811108).

All towns and villages in Makarfi LGA share the single postcode 812103.

Flare stack burning waste gas at an oil refinery. Photo: Andrew Holt

Source: Getty Images

Troubleshooting common postcode issues

Wrong postcode on a form: Always use the six-digit code specific to your district, not just the LGA base code (e.g. use 800251 for Makera, not just 800).

Always use the six-digit code specific to your district, not just the LGA base code (e.g. use 800251 for Makera, not just 800). Online form asks for a ZIP code: Nigeria does not use separate ZIP codes. Enter your six-digit NIPOST postcode in the ZIP field.

Nigeria does not use separate ZIP codes. Enter your six-digit NIPOST postcode in the ZIP field. Parcel delivered to the wrong area: Confirm the district-level code with the NIPOST postcode tool before sending. Generic LGA codes can send mail to the main post office rather than your specific district.

Confirm the district-level code with the NIPOST postcode tool before sending. Generic LGA codes can send mail to the main post office rather than your specific district. ABU Zaria mail not arriving: Use the specific campus code 810211 (Samaru) rather than the general Zaria range.

Service Details NIPOST official website nipost.gov.ng NIPOST postcode search Postcode NG tool (via main site) Nigeria Postcode directory nigeriapostcode.com Kaduna State postal range 800001–812103

FAQs

What is the postal code for Kaduna city?

Kaduna State's legacy six-digit postal code range is 800001-812103, with Kaduna City as the state capital. Within the metropolis, northern/central districts in Kaduna North generally use 800211–800221, while southern districts in Kaduna South generally use 800242–800251. The GPO code 800001 serves as the general fallback for the city.

What is the Zaria postal code?

Zaria LGA uses six-digit codes in the 810211–810282 range, while neighbouring Sabon Gari LGA—which covers Sabon Gari and the Samaru area around Ahmadu Bello University—uses 810001 and 810103–810107 (with Samaru listed under 810107).

How many LGAs are in Kaduna State, and do they all have unique codes?

Kaduna State has 23 local government areas. Each LGA has its own assigned six-digit code or range; larger LGAs are divided into sub-codes for individual towns and districts, while smaller LGAs such as Makarfi (812103) share a single code across their communities.

What is the postcode for Kafanchan?

Kafanchan falls under Jema'a LGA, which uses postal codes 801102–801150. The main Kafanchan post office facility code is 801001.

Is the Kaduna postal code the same as a ZIP code?

Nigeria does not use a separate ZIP code system. When an online form asks for a ZIP code, enter the relevant six-digit NIPOST postal code—such as 800001 for general Kaduna City/State or the specific district code from the tables above.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about Edo State postal codes, including the codes used across all 18 local government areas and key destinations such as Benin City, Auchi and Ekpoma.

Benin City's General Post Office uses 300001, but nearby districts use different codes, making accurate address details essential for deliveries. The guide also explains how to find a building's new NIPOST code.

Source: Legit.ng