Harmattan Season in Nigeria fact sheet — when it starts, ends and what to expect
The Harmattan season in Nigeria is a dry, dusty period driven by north-easterly trade winds travelling south from the Sahara Desert across West Africa. It traditionally runs from late November to mid-March, bringing cooler temperatures, hazy skies, and severely reduced humidity to the entire country. Here is everything you need to know.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What is the Harmattan season in Nigeria?
- When does Harmattan start and end in Nigeria?
- What to expect during Harmattan season
- Is the Harmattan season changing?
- How to stay safe during Harmattan
- FAQs
- Final word
Key takeaways
- The Harmattan season in Nigeria starts in late November and typically ends by mid-March, with December, January, and February being the most intense months.
- A 2023 NiMet assessment reported a gradual decline in harmattan intensity and duration over the past 30 years, alongside a steady rise in average temperatures across Nigeria.
- During the season, humidity can drop below 15%, causing spontaneous nosebleeds in some people.
- The cold, dusty wind triggers sickle cell crises in affected individuals and causes respiratory diseases in both adults and children.
- January is the coldest month in Nigeria, representing the peak of the Harmattan season when dry north-easterly winds cover the entire country.
What is the Harmattan season in Nigeria?
The Harmattan is a season in West Africa that occurs between the end of November and the middle of March. It is characterised by a dry and dusty north-easterly trade wind of the same name, which blows from the Sahara over West Africa and into the Gulf of Guinea.
The word itself is a late 17th-century adaptation from the Akan word "haramata," which means a very dry, dusty easterly or north-easterly wind.
The Harmattan brings desert-like weather conditions: it lowers the humidity, dissipates cloud cover, prevents rainfall formation, and sometimes creates large clouds of dust that can result in dust storms or sandstorms.
When does Harmattan start and end in Nigeria?
In Nigeria, Harmattan typically begins first in the northern states—often between late November and the first week of December as the rainy season retreats—before extending its influence southward and lasting through February or March, depending on the year.
From September to November, north-easterly winds gradually take over in parts of the country, bringing drier air and shifting weather patterns. Between December and February, however, these winds typically strengthen and carry heavier loads of fine dust from the Sahara.
By March, the season generally begins to wind down as Nigeria transitions from the dry season toward the rainy season, with Harmattan conditions weakening over the course of the month.
Regional variations
Harmattan effects are strongest in northern Nigeria and weaken toward the southern coast, though dust haze and dry air can still reach southern cities.
Traditionally spanning late November to mid-March, the season brings cooler nights and mornings—especially in northern and central areas—while afternoons remain warm and dry. In northern states, night-time temperatures typically fall to around 13–18°C (with occasional localised dips lower during strong cold snaps), while southern and coastal areas experience milder temperatures and higher baseline humidity.
Even during Harmattan, coastal humidity and proximity to the Atlantic keep night-time temperatures in places like Port Harcourt, the Niger Delta, and Lagos relatively mild—generally around 20–25°C—limiting how cold the south feels compared with the north.
(Note: Keep the temperature ranges in the regional table aligned with the text above—e.g., Northern Nigeria night-time 13–18°C—so the prose and table do not contradict one another.)
The table below summarises what each region can expect:
Region
Daytime temperature
Night-time temperature
Key feature
Northern Nigeria
33–38°C
13–18°C
Heavy dust, haze, cold mornings
Middle Belt / Abuja
28–35°C
15–20°C
Cooler mornings, moderate dust
Southern Nigeria
27–35°C
20–23°C
Mild conditions, low humidity
Coastal (Lagos)
25–33°C
22–25°C
Least affected; occasional haze
What to expect during Harmattan season
Weather and visibility
Harmattan winds can blow at speeds exceeding 30 kilometres per hour, carrying dust across long distances and causing widespread haze that reduces visibility and occasionally disrupts air travel.
At the peak of the season, NiMet has reported visibility in the north dropping to as low as 1–3 km due to dust, with daytime highs of 33–38°C and nights as cool as 13–18°C.
That swing of roughly 20°C between early morning and mid-afternoon catches many people off guard: jacket weather at 6 a.m. can turn into sunburn conditions by 2 p.m.
Health effects
While traditionally associated with cooler temperatures and a respite from humidity, the Harmattan also brings recognised health challenges, primarily affecting the respiratory system, skin, and eyes.
The dust particles affect the respiratory health of both adults and children; cough, catarrh, and respiratory disease are the most commonly reported health conditions in hospitals during the Harmattan season.
The cold weather accompanying the Harmattan season is predominantly associated with an increased risk of hospitalisation for hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, and cerebrovascular accidents among susceptible individuals.
Everyone exposed to the Harmattan wind is also at risk of contracting an eye condition called conjunctivitis, commonly known as Apollo.
Agriculture and daily life
The wind can increase fire risk and cause severe crop damage. The delayed onset or shortened duration of the Harmattan can delay planting schedules, increase uncertainty around agribusiness production output, and heighten the incidence of pests and diseases, particularly among dry-season vegetable growers.
Historically, Harmattan was so predictable that it shaped farming calendars, travel plans, health advice, and even cultural memory across Nigeria.
Is the Harmattan season changing?
A 2023 report by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) confirms what many have feared: the Harmattan season is weakening, both in intensity and duration, as the increasing concentration of greenhouse gases disrupts atmospheric patterns and reduces wind strength.
Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest deforestation rates globally, losing an estimated 3.7% of its forest cover annually. Deforestation, desertification, and rapid urbanisation alter surface temperatures and local wind patterns, reducing the natural conditions that once supported strong Harmattan flows.
Climate experts note that the Harmattan has become less predictable, pointing to the late onset of the 2025 Harmattan in northern Nigeria, followed by reduced intensity and subdued dust — a trend they attribute to disrupted atmospheric circulation driven by climate change.
NiMet's 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction, released in February 2026, forecast that daytime and night-time temperatures across most of Nigeria in January, February, March, and May 2026 were expected to be warmer than the long-term average.
How to stay safe during Harmattan
Taking simple precautions can significantly reduce the health risks. The American University of Nigeria recommends the following steps:
- Hydrate constantly — dehydration is more likely during Harmattan because of the dry air.
- Cover your airways — the atmosphere can be very dusty during Harmattan; wear a face mask outdoors on dusty days to reduce inhalation of fine particles.
- Moisturise your skin — dermatologist Professor Dasetima Altraide of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital has advised mixing petroleum jelly with water to keep skin moisturised during Harmattan; applying moisturiser or ointment right after bathing while skin is still slightly damp is also a widely recommended way to lock in moisture.
- Protect your eyes — wear protective glasses or sunglasses outdoors, avoid rubbing irritated eyes, and wash dust away gently to reduce eye irritation.
- Dress in layers — Harmattan mornings can be cool while afternoons are warm and dry, so removable layers, scarves, hats, and gloves help you adjust comfortably throughout the day.
- Look after vulnerable individuals — dry, dusty air can trigger asthma and allergies; people with asthma or respiratory conditions should keep prescribed inhalers handy and limit exposure to heavy dust.
FAQs
When exactly does Harmattan start in Nigeria in 2026?
NiMet's monthly outlook for October 2026 describes rainfall gradually declining as the rainy season retreats. Its 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction forecasts the end of rains and the onset of dry conditions on a schedule broadly consistent with historical norms, though a dedicated Harmattan forecast for 2026–27 had not yet been published at the time of writing. Follow updates at nimet.gov.ng for the latest outlook.
Which part of Nigeria feels the Harmattan most strongly?
Northern Nigeria is the most heavily affected region, experiencing the strongest dust haze, lowest humidity, and widest day-to-night temperature swings. Rather than originating in one city, north-easterly trade winds sweep across northern Nigeria—from eastern states around Borno/Maiduguri toward north-western states such as Sokoto—carrying dust and dry air that can also affect central and southern areas.
What is the coldest month in Nigeria during Harmattan?
January is the coldest month in Nigeria, representing the peak of the Harmattan season when dry north-easterly winds from the Sahara cover the entire country. During those cooler months, temperatures drop to between 18 and 25°C across many areas.
Does Harmattan affect other West African countries besides Nigeria?
Yes. The Harmattan season affects other West African countries such as Ghana and Ivory Coast, occurring from late November to mid-March and bringing cooler temperatures, reduced humidity, and a hazy sky filled with fine dust from the Sahara Desert.
Why is meningitis a concern during the Harmattan?
Dust carried by the Harmattan irritates respiratory tracts, and the resulting vulnerability can trigger episodic public health crises, including meningitis outbreaks in the Sahel. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) issues annual advisories covering this risk each dry season.
Final word
The Harmattan season in Nigeria typically runs from late November or early December through March, with December to February marking its most intense and dusty stretch. Northern Nigeria experiences the strongest dust haze and coolest nights, while southern and coastal areas see milder conditions. Although long-term climate shifts have made the season's timing and intensity less predictable in recent years, its health, travel, and agricultural impacts remain significant. Check updates from NiMet and take practical steps—staying hydrated, moisturising, and wearing dust masks when needed—to protect yourself and your family throughout the season
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Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.