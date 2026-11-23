The Harmattan season in Nigeria is a dry, dusty period driven by north-easterly trade winds travelling south from the Sahara Desert across West Africa. It traditionally runs from late November to mid-March, bringing cooler temperatures, hazy skies, and severely reduced humidity to the entire country. Here is everything you need to know.

The Harmattan wind coming from the Sahara Desert. Photo: Insights (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Harmattan season in Nigeria starts in late November and typically ends by mid-March, with December, January, and February being the most intense months.

and typically ends by mid-March, with December, January, and February being the most intense months. A 2023 NiMet assessment reported a gradual decline in harmattan intensity and duration over the past 30 years, alongside a steady rise in average temperatures across Nigeria.

over the past 30 years, alongside a steady rise in average temperatures across Nigeria. During the season, humidity can drop below 15% , causing spontaneous nosebleeds in some people.

, causing spontaneous nosebleeds in some people. The cold, dusty wind triggers sickle cell crises in affected individuals and causes respiratory diseases in both adults and children.

in affected individuals and causes respiratory diseases in both adults and children. January is the coldest month in Nigeria, representing the peak of the Harmattan season when dry north-easterly winds cover the entire country.

What is the Harmattan season in Nigeria?

The Harmattan is a season in West Africa that occurs between the end of November and the middle of March. It is characterised by a dry and dusty north-easterly trade wind of the same name, which blows from the Sahara over West Africa and into the Gulf of Guinea.

The word itself is a late 17th-century adaptation from the Akan word "haramata," which means a very dry, dusty easterly or north-easterly wind.

The Harmattan brings desert-like weather conditions: it lowers the humidity, dissipates cloud cover, prevents rainfall formation, and sometimes creates large clouds of dust that can result in dust storms or sandstorms.

When does Harmattan start and end in Nigeria?

Road swept by Harmattan wind. Photo: Godong

Source: Getty Images

In Nigeria, Harmattan typically begins first in the northern states—often between late November and the first week of December as the rainy season retreats—before extending its influence southward and lasting through February or March, depending on the year.

From September to November, north-easterly winds gradually take over in parts of the country, bringing drier air and shifting weather patterns. Between December and February, however, these winds typically strengthen and carry heavier loads of fine dust from the Sahara.

By March, the season generally begins to wind down as Nigeria transitions from the dry season toward the rainy season, with Harmattan conditions weakening over the course of the month.

Regional variations

Harmattan effects are strongest in northern Nigeria and weaken toward the southern coast, though dust haze and dry air can still reach southern cities.

Harmattan Season in Nigeria fact sheet. Photo: Kishor Joshi

Source: Getty Images

Traditionally spanning late November to mid-March, the season brings cooler nights and mornings—especially in northern and central areas—while afternoons remain warm and dry. In northern states, night-time temperatures typically fall to around 13–18°C (with occasional localised dips lower during strong cold snaps), while southern and coastal areas experience milder temperatures and higher baseline humidity.

Even during Harmattan, coastal humidity and proximity to the Atlantic keep night-time temperatures in places like Port Harcourt, the Niger Delta, and Lagos relatively mild—generally around 20–25°C—limiting how cold the south feels compared with the north.

(Note: Keep the temperature ranges in the regional table aligned with the text above—e.g., Northern Nigeria night-time 13–18°C—so the prose and table do not contradict one another.)

The table below summarises what each region can expect:

Region Daytime temperature Night-time temperature Key feature Northern Nigeria 33–38°C 13–18°C Heavy dust, haze, cold mornings Middle Belt / Abuja 28–35°C 15–20°C Cooler mornings, moderate dust Southern Nigeria 27–35°C 20–23°C Mild conditions, low humidity Coastal (Lagos) 25–33°C 22–25°C Least affected; occasional haze

What to expect during Harmattan season

Weather and visibility

Harmattan winds can blow at speeds exceeding 30 kilometres per hour, carrying dust across long distances and causing widespread haze that reduces visibility and occasionally disrupts air travel.

At the peak of the season, NiMet has reported visibility in the north dropping to as low as 1–3 km due to dust, with daytime highs of 33–38°C and nights as cool as 13–18°C.

That swing of roughly 20°C between early morning and mid-afternoon catches many people off guard: jacket weather at 6 a.m. can turn into sunburn conditions by 2 p.m.

Health effects

While traditionally associated with cooler temperatures and a respite from humidity, the Harmattan also brings recognised health challenges, primarily affecting the respiratory system, skin, and eyes.

In Harmattan Dust Storm. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler

Source: Getty Images

The dust particles affect the respiratory health of both adults and children; cough, catarrh, and respiratory disease are the most commonly reported health conditions in hospitals during the Harmattan season.

The cold weather accompanying the Harmattan season is predominantly associated with an increased risk of hospitalisation for hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, and cerebrovascular accidents among susceptible individuals.

Everyone exposed to the Harmattan wind is also at risk of contracting an eye condition called conjunctivitis, commonly known as Apollo.

Agriculture and daily life

The wind can increase fire risk and cause severe crop damage. The delayed onset or shortened duration of the Harmattan can delay planting schedules, increase uncertainty around agribusiness production output, and heighten the incidence of pests and diseases, particularly among dry-season vegetable growers.

Dust storm in a desert landscape. Photo: Víctor Suárez Naranjo

Source: Getty Images

Historically, Harmattan was so predictable that it shaped farming calendars, travel plans, health advice, and even cultural memory across Nigeria.

Is the Harmattan season changing?

A 2023 report by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) confirms what many have feared: the Harmattan season is weakening, both in intensity and duration, as the increasing concentration of greenhouse gases disrupts atmospheric patterns and reduces wind strength.

Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest deforestation rates globally, losing an estimated 3.7% of its forest cover annually. Deforestation, desertification, and rapid urbanisation alter surface temperatures and local wind patterns, reducing the natural conditions that once supported strong Harmattan flows.

Climate experts note that the Harmattan has become less predictable, pointing to the late onset of the 2025 Harmattan in northern Nigeria, followed by reduced intensity and subdued dust — a trend they attribute to disrupted atmospheric circulation driven by climate change.

Sandstorm in the Sahara Desert. Photo: Bmse

Source: Getty Images

NiMet's 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction, released in February 2026, forecast that daytime and night-time temperatures across most of Nigeria in January, February, March, and May 2026 were expected to be warmer than the long-term average.

How to stay safe during Harmattan

Taking simple precautions can significantly reduce the health risks. The American University of Nigeria recommends the following steps:

Hydrate constantly — dehydration is more likely during Harmattan because of the dry air.

— dehydration is more likely during Harmattan because of the dry air. Cover your airways — the atmosphere can be very dusty during Harmattan; wear a face mask outdoors on dusty days to reduce inhalation of fine particles.

— the atmosphere can be very dusty during Harmattan; wear a face mask outdoors on dusty days to reduce inhalation of fine particles. Moisturise your skin — dermatologist Professor Dasetima Altraide of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital has advised mixing petroleum jelly with water to keep skin moisturised during Harmattan; applying moisturiser or ointment right after bathing while skin is still slightly damp is also a widely recommended way to lock in moisture.

— dermatologist Professor Dasetima Altraide of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital has advised mixing petroleum jelly with water to keep skin moisturised during Harmattan; applying moisturiser or ointment right after bathing while skin is still slightly damp is also a widely recommended way to lock in moisture. Protect your eyes — wear protective glasses or sunglasses outdoors, avoid rubbing irritated eyes, and wash dust away gently to reduce eye irritation.

— wear protective glasses or sunglasses outdoors, avoid rubbing irritated eyes, and wash dust away gently to reduce eye irritation. Dress in layers — Harmattan mornings can be cool while afternoons are warm and dry, so removable layers, scarves, hats, and gloves help you adjust comfortably throughout the day.

— Harmattan mornings can be cool while afternoons are warm and dry, so removable layers, scarves, hats, and gloves help you adjust comfortably throughout the day. Look after vulnerable individuals — dry, dusty air can trigger asthma and allergies; people with asthma or respiratory conditions should keep prescribed inhalers handy and limit exposure to heavy dust.

Harmattan Season in Nigeria fact sheet. Photo: Anil_shakya19

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

When exactly does Harmattan start in Nigeria in 2026?

NiMet's monthly outlook for October 2026 describes rainfall gradually declining as the rainy season retreats. Its 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction forecasts the end of rains and the onset of dry conditions on a schedule broadly consistent with historical norms, though a dedicated Harmattan forecast for 2026–27 had not yet been published at the time of writing. Follow updates at nimet.gov.ng for the latest outlook.

Which part of Nigeria feels the Harmattan most strongly?

Northern Nigeria is the most heavily affected region, experiencing the strongest dust haze, lowest humidity, and widest day-to-night temperature swings. Rather than originating in one city, north-easterly trade winds sweep across northern Nigeria—from eastern states around Borno/Maiduguri toward north-western states such as Sokoto—carrying dust and dry air that can also affect central and southern areas.

What is the coldest month in Nigeria during Harmattan?

January is the coldest month in Nigeria, representing the peak of the Harmattan season when dry north-easterly winds from the Sahara cover the entire country. During those cooler months, temperatures drop to between 18 and 25°C across many areas.

Does Harmattan affect other West African countries besides Nigeria?

Yes. The Harmattan season affects other West African countries such as Ghana and Ivory Coast, occurring from late November to mid-March and bringing cooler temperatures, reduced humidity, and a hazy sky filled with fine dust from the Sahara Desert.

Why is meningitis a concern during the Harmattan?

Dust carried by the Harmattan irritates respiratory tracts, and the resulting vulnerability can trigger episodic public health crises, including meningitis outbreaks in the Sahel. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) issues annual advisories covering this risk each dry season.

Final word

The Harmattan season in Nigeria typically runs from late November or early December through March, with December to February marking its most intense and dusty stretch. Northern Nigeria experiences the strongest dust haze and coolest nights, while southern and coastal areas see milder conditions. Although long-term climate shifts have made the season's timing and intensity less predictable in recent years, its health, travel, and agricultural impacts remain significant. Check updates from NiMet and take practical steps—staying hydrated, moisturising, and wearing dust masks when needed—to protect yourself and your family throughout the season

We also highlighted facts about the best career opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria and the courses that can prepare graduates for roles in agribusiness, engineering, food science and crop management.

From veterinary medicine to agricultural technology, the sector offers paths that reach beyond traditional farming. Find out which roles are in demand and where graduates can work.

Source: Legit.ng