Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, made a bold prediction about the 2027 presidential race

Bwala pointed to a wave of opposition governors defecting to the APC as evidence of growing support for the President

Tinubu won the 2023 election with 8,794,726 votes, defeating Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi by significant margins

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policies and international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has declared that the President will not only win the 2027 presidential election but do so by a significantly larger margin than he recorded in 2023.

Legit.ng reports that Bwala made the prediction while speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday night, October 7, 2026, on the president's electoral prospects ahead of the next general elections.

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, speaks about Tinubu’s 2027 presidential election prospects. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Bwala said:

"Let me tell you and let me say it categorically and I will be happy to come back. The margin of gap that President Bola Tinubu will give each and everyone of these candidates will be so much that you won't believe it."

Tinubu's 2023 election performance

Recall that in the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes, defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by 1.81 million votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party by 2.69 million votes. Bwala is confident the president will improve on those numbers in 2027.

The presidential adviser linked his prediction to a broader political shift taking place across the country. Since the 2023 election, a number of governors who were elected on opposition party platforms have defected to Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC), a trend Bwala said signals growing confidence in the President's leadership.

Governors' defections fuel APC confidence

Bwala said he expects even more governors to align with Tinubu heading into 2027 than those who backed him during his first presidential run, which he argued would translate into stronger electoral performance across multiple states.

Peter Obi, one of the candidates expected to challenge Tinubu again, resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Watch Bwala's prediction on the 2027 election outcome below via the X post:

Read more on Tinubu

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng