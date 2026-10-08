Bwala Predicts Tinubu Will Win 2027 Election With Wider Margin Than 2023
- Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, made a bold prediction about the 2027 presidential race
- Bwala pointed to a wave of opposition governors defecting to the APC as evidence of growing support for the President
- Tinubu won the 2023 election with 8,794,726 votes, defeating Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi by significant margins
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policies and international affairs.
FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has declared that the President will not only win the 2027 presidential election but do so by a significantly larger margin than he recorded in 2023.
Legit.ng reports that Bwala made the prediction while speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday night, October 7, 2026, on the president's electoral prospects ahead of the next general elections.
Bwala said:
"Let me tell you and let me say it categorically and I will be happy to come back. The margin of gap that President Bola Tinubu will give each and everyone of these candidates will be so much that you won't believe it."
Tinubu's 2023 election performance
Recall that in the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes, defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by 1.81 million votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party by 2.69 million votes. Bwala is confident the president will improve on those numbers in 2027.
The presidential adviser linked his prediction to a broader political shift taking place across the country. Since the 2023 election, a number of governors who were elected on opposition party platforms have defected to Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC), a trend Bwala said signals growing confidence in the President's leadership.
Arewa influencer Al’ameen Yabo dumps Atiku, tenders public apology to Tinubu: “I am honestly ashamed”
Governors' defections fuel APC confidence
Bwala said he expects even more governors to align with Tinubu heading into 2027 than those who backed him during his first presidential run, which he argued would translate into stronger electoral performance across multiple states.
Peter Obi, one of the candidates expected to challenge Tinubu again, resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Watch Bwala's prediction on the 2027 election outcome below via the X post:
Read more on Tinubu
- Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on top Tinubu's appointee who may soon be sacked
- 2027 general election: 3 reasons Tinubu may drop Shettima as his running mate
- Published autobiography shows Tinubu’s actual primary and secondary school, location mentioned
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.