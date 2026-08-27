Dr Aisha Asila Ahmed of the College of Medical Sciences received an Outstanding Leadership Award on top of earning her MBBS degree

She served as Assistant Class Representative for her graduating class during the 2016-2023 session at Ahmadu Bello University

The new doctor shared the milestone online, describing the recognition as one she would carry with gratitude

Dr Aisha Asila Ahmed, a fresh medical graduate from the College of Medical Sciences at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), made history in her family by becoming its first-ever medical doctor, and then went a step further by walking away with a prestigious leadership honour on top of her degree.

On 27 August 2026, the newly qualified doctor took to X to share the remarkable double milestone.

An ABU graduate receives an outstanding award. Photo credit: @isha_Asila/X

Source: UGC

ABU medical graduate celebrates milestones, award

The recent graduate with the X handle, @isha_Asila revealed that she had also received an Outstanding Leadership Award from her institution (ABU) in recognition of her service as Assistant Class Representative for the MBBS graduating class of the 2016 to 2023 session.

The award plaque, which she shared a photo of on X, bears her full name, Ahmed, Aisha Asila, and cites her role in the leadership of her graduating class as the basis for the honour. For someone who completed a gruelling seven-year medical programme, the recognition carried obvious weight.

In her own words, she described the award as something she would hold onto long after the ceremony. She said:

"Beyond taking the oath, I am truly honoured to have received an Outstanding Leadership Award in recognition of my contribution to the leadership of my class as Assistant Class Representative."

"A recognition I’ll carry with gratitude. 🥹❤️🏆"

See the X post below:

ABU graduate bag first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an ABU graduate said he secured a job ahead of many classmates despite graduating with a third-class degree.

He argued that his academic grade did not reflect his knowledge or ability to perform well professionally.

Source: Legit.ng