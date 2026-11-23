Oladotun Hassan, president of Yoruba Council Worldwide, spoke exclusively to Legit.ng about the state of Nigeria's democracy ahead of 2027

Hassan warned that some Nigerians have openly declared they will not accept the outcome of the next presidential election

The Yoruba Council chief questioned who would hold the country together if the 2027 election results trigger mass rejection

The president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, Oladotun Hassan, has raised serious concern about the stability of Nigeria's democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the country faces a dangerous situation if voters refuse to accept a Tinubu victory at the polls.

Hassan made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, in which he questioned what would happen to national cohesion should the election favour the incumbent president.

Bola Tinubu: Aare Oladotun Hassan condemns opposition rhetoric against the 2027 election outcome Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"Who will hold the centre if the election is tilting towards what we are seeing now? What if Tinubu wins the election?" Hassan asked.

Rejection of election results a key concern

The Yoruba Council chief said some Nigerians have already made clear they will not recognise the declared winner of the next presidential contest, regardless of how the vote is conducted. He argued this position undermines the very foundation of democratic governance.

"People who have accepted now that they're not going to accept the winning of somebody if they are declared the winner," Hassan said. "Meaning, if the election goes that way, by virtue of a free, fair and credible election, because you cannot determine the hearts of voters, you cannot say that because you are projecting a wrong and despotic narrative, everybody should accept it from you, no."

Democracy is not imposition, Hassan says

Hassan drew a firm line between legitimate democratic outcomes and what he described as an attempt to impose political will on the electorate. He insisted that the voice of voters must remain supreme, regardless of which direction it swings.

"Democracy is government of the people, not imposing yourself on them," he said.

His comments come against the backdrop of growing political tension in Nigeria as parties and candidates position themselves for the 2027 elections. Peter Obi was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, while Atiku Abubakar secured the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following his party's primary on May 27, 2026.

Hassan's full statement here:

‎"Who will hold the centre if the election is tilting towards what we are seeing now? What if Tinubu wins the election? People who have accepted now that they're not going to accept the winning of somebody if they are declared the winner.

"Meaning, if the election goes that way, by virtue of a free, fair and credible election, because you cannot determine the hearts of voters, you cannot say that because you are projecting a wrong and despotic narrative, everybody should accept it from you, no. Democracy is government of the people, not imposing yourself on them."

Oladotun Hassan raises alarm over possible post 2027 election violence Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku criticises Tinubu's N70,000 transport allowance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, rejected the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public workers as insufficient.

The statement from the ADC Presidential Campaign Council questioned what 50 litres of fuel could achieve for workers over an entire month.

Atiku's campaign raised concerns about private sector workers, traders and informal workers left out of the government's relief arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng