The Ahmadu Bello University Governing Council approved new undergraduate registration charges at its 218th Special meeting on September 29, 2026

The fee review takes effect from the 2026/2027 academic session, with different charges applying across faculties and student categories

Nursing Science students face the highest fees on the new schedule, while full details will be published on the university's student portal

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Governing Council has approved an increase in registration charges for undergraduate students, effective from the 2026/2027 academic session.

The decision was reached at the council's 218th Special meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. It followed a resolution passed by the University Senate at its 565th Regular meeting on Thursday, September 24, 2026, and consultations that university management had earlier held with stakeholders across the university community.

AAhmadu Bello University (ABU) approves new undergraduate registration charges, with fees varying across faculties, programmes, and student categories. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

New charges across faculties

The approved fees vary by faculty, programme, year of study, and student category. Nigerian students, non-resident Nigerians, and non-Nigerians are charged at different rates.

For students in the Faculty of Administration, Nigerian tuition charges range from N143,000 for 200-level students to N158,000 for those in 400 level. Non-resident Nigerian students in the same faculty pay N300,000, while non-Nigerian students are charged N2,050,000.

Students in the Faculty of Agriculture face slightly higher fees. Nigerian students in programmes such as Agriculture, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Forestry and Wildlife, and Agricultural Extension pay between N158,000 and N178,000 depending on their level, while non-resident Nigerians pay N350,000 and non-Nigerians pay N2,460,000.

Nursing science students face highest charges

The steepest fees on the approved schedule apply to students in the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences studying Nursing Science. Nigerian students in that programme pay between N203,000 and N238,000 per session depending on their year of study. Non-resident Nigerians pay N450,000, and non-Nigerian students face charges of N4,100,000.

The university said full details of the new charges would be made available on the student portal.

See the full list here: https://abu.edu.ng/approved-new-registration-charges-for-undergraduates/

12 cheapest federal universities for a degree

Legit.ng earlier reported that Federal universities, such as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, University of Benin (UNIBEN), and University of Ibadan (UI), offer excellent education at remarkably low costs. With annual tuition fees ranging from ₦25,000 to ₦70,000, these institutions provide budget-friendly paths to earning a respected degree in the country.

Source: Legit.ng