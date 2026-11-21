The UK government has confirmed that certain foreign students applying for a student visa are not required to show proof of financial support

Two specific categories of applicants qualify for the exemption, based on residency history or their role within a student union

The update has drawn attention from prospective international students, particularly those in Nigeria planning to study in the UK

The United Kingdom (UK) government has confirmed that some international students applying for a Student visa are not required to demonstrate that they can financially support themselves during their studies.

Under standard UK Student visa rules, applicants must show they have enough money to cover their tuition fees and living costs. However, the UK government's official guidance outlines two categories of applicants who are fully exempt from this financial requirement.

The UK mentions international students are exempt from proving proof of funds. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: Who qualifies for the exemption

1. The first category covers students who have already been living in the United Kingdom on a valid visa for at least 12 consecutive months before the date they submit their Student visa application. For these individuals, the assumption is that they have already demonstrated their ability to sustain themselves financially while residing in the country.

2. The second category applies to student union sabbatical officers. These are elected student representatives who take a year out of their studies to serve in a full-time leadership role within their university's student union. Because of the nature of their position, they are also not required to meet the financial proof requirement when applying.

What this means for prospective students

For the vast majority of international applicants, particularly those applying from outside the UK for the first time, the financial requirement remains in place. These students must still show they hold sufficient funds in their bank accounts for a set period before submitting their application.

The exemption, however, offers meaningful relief for a specific group, including international students already in the UK who are renewing or switching their visa status.

Many Nigerian students who arrived in the UK on other visa types, such as a Graduate visa or a Skilled Worker visa, and have since decided to pursue further studies may find that they qualify under the 12-month residency condition.

The official guidance on the UK Student visa money requirements covers the full details of what applicants must provide, the accepted account types, and how long funds must have been held before an application is submitted.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom (UK) removed visa-free access for six countries in the 2026 asylum crackdown.

UK: Foreign students who don't need student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced two categories of foreign students who may study in the UK without applying for a full Student visa.

The route depends on the length and type of the student’s activities, but those planning longer courses may still need a visa and an approved education provider.

Source: Legit.ng