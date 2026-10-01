Veteran preacher, Prophet Ekong Ituen, made a claim, citing a spiritual revelation about the FCT minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Wike, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio are among President Bola Tinubu's allies who have been mentioned as potential candidates for the presidency

Ituen's prediction comes as Wike actively works to build support for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A prominent Nigerian cleric, Prophet Ekong Ituen, has said Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, may rise to the position of president or vice president of Nigeria within his own lifetime, attributing the claim to what he called a spiritual revelation.

Legit.ng reports that Ituen shared the prediction in a Facebook post on Monday, September 28, 2026, where he described the former Rivers State governor as "a formidable politician" and "an asset to Nigerian politics."

Prophet Ekong Ituen claims Nyesom Wike could become Nigeria’s president or vice president based on a spiritual revelation. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Twitter

The cleric said his assertion was grounded in "spiritual observation" rather than political analysis, and used the occasion to urge any politician at odds with Wike to seek an amicable resolution.

Ituen wrote:

"Based on my spiritual observation, I urge anyone at loggerheads with him in politics to resolve issue with him amicably."

He stated that he had seen the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain "heading to the presidency either as Vice President or President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in my lifetime."

Ituen's health warning to Wike

Alongside the political forecast, Ituen directed a personal message at the minister, urging him to pay close attention to his health.

The cleric did not elaborate on the nature of his health concern for Wike.

Prophet Ekong Ituen warns FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to pay attention to his health. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike's focus on 2027 election

The prediction arrives at a particularly active moment in Wike's political calendar. On September 25, 2026, Wike publicly committed to heading President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's campaign team across both the FCT and Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ex-Rivers State governor has consistently maintained that his immediate political goal is securing a second term for Tinubu, making the cleric's longer-term prediction a notable contrast to the minister's stated priorities.

Ituen is not new to commenting on Nigerian political figures. He has previously issued predictions and warnings involving top politicians in the country.

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Tinubu to give Wike fresh appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu is reportedly working to carve out a defined campaign role for Wike ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sources familiar with the developing structure said the former Rivers governor is being positioned to coordinate campaign efforts in the state and the FCT.

The arrangement is designed to leverage Wike’s political network. It would also keep him outside the formal All Progressives Congress (APC) structure, given that he remains a card-carrying member of the PDP.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng