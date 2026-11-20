France requires newly naturalised citizens to attend an official welcoming ceremony as part of acquiring French nationality

The ceremony involves the handover of a welcome file containing five key documents from the French government

Among the documents included are a letter from the President of the Republic and the Declaration of the Rights of Man of 1789

France has outlined exactly what new citizens can expect to receive when they attend the official welcoming ceremony that follows the acquisition of French nationality.

According to the French government's public service portal, attendance at a naturalisation welcoming ceremony is compulsory for anyone who has just acquired French nationality.

France lists 5 documents new citizens receive at welcoming ceremony. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The requirement does not apply to individuals who obtained citizenship through a declaration based on their status as a French national by descent.

What new French citizens receive at welcoming ceremony

At the heart of the ceremony is a welcome file, a folder assembled specifically for incoming citizens that contains five distinct documents.

1. The first item is a personal welcome letter from the President of the Republic.

2. Alongside this, new citizens receive an information leaflet covering the organisation of France's public institutions, as well as the rights and duties expected of every citizen. This leaflet is formally known as the Charter of Rights and Duties of the French Citizen.

3. The folder also includes a copy of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, the landmark 1789 document that laid the philosophical foundation for the French Republic.

4. Extracts from the Constitution of the Fifth Republic, the governing legal framework of modern France, are included as well.

5. Rounding out the file is the text of the French national anthem, La Marseillaise.

French citizenship ceremony: Civil status documents

Beyond the welcome file, the process can extend further depending on the administrative authority overseeing the ceremony.

French prefecture offices have the discretion to hand over French nationality titles and civil status documents during the reception, though this varies by location.

The ceremony therefore serves a dual purpose: a symbolic introduction to the rights and values underpinning French civic life, and in some cases, a practical handover of the official documents that confirm a person's new legal status as a citizen of France.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

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The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng