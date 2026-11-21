Former Juventus defender Paolo Gozzi said he is open to representing Nigeria through his Nigerian mother

Gozzi has not featured for any Italy national team since February 2020, leaving his international future unresolved

The 25-year-old centre-back is currently playing for Troyes and says he wants to earn a call-up on merit

Former Juventus centre-back Paolo Gozzi has opened the door to playing for the Super Eagles, saying he will commit to whichever country makes the first move.

The 25-year-old, who now plays for French club Troyes, is eligible to represent both Italy and Nigeria. His Italian father connects him to the Azzurri, while his Nigerian mother gives him eligibility for the Super Eagles.

Paolo Gozzi opens availability to play for Nigeria. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti.

Source: Getty Images

Gozzi represented Italy at the under-16, under-17 and under-19 levels and made his competitive debut for the Azzurri's youth teams against Turkey's U17 in March 2018.

His last appearance for any Italy national team, however, came in February 2020, meaning he has gone close to seven years without a call-up, as noted by ANS.

Gozzi open to Super Eagles

Speaking to Goal, Gozzi was candid about where his priorities lie and what it would take for him to commit to either country.

"My goal, first of all, is to earn an important place here at Troyes so I deserve a national-team call-up. I think I have what it takes," he said.

"As for the decision, I've always said to myself that I'll be available to the first national team that puts its full faith in me."

The defender acknowledged his personal ties to Nigeria, noting that his family made regular trips there when he was young.

“My mother is Nigerian, and we often went to Nigeria when I was little, so I have a connection with that country too, but today I owe everything to Italy," he said.

"My mum also became Italian in the end, so if I can do well here at Troyes, why not? I want to put myself in a position to have that opportunity, and I'm convinced I can soon be in contention for Italy."

His comments suggest he remains hopeful of an Italy call-up but would not turn Nigeria away if the Nigeria Football Federation acted first.

The centre-back role is an area the Super Eagles have leaned on a core group of players in recent competitions, with Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Fredrick serving as the main options in that position.

Adding a player of Gozzi's profile and European top-flight experience could strengthen the defensive options available to Nigeria's coaching staff.

Whether the NFF will make a formal approach remains to be seen, but Gozzi's public comments make clear that the door is open for discussions.

Italy beats Nigeria to 2 players

Legit.ng previously reported that Italy beat Nigeria to secure the international future of two highly rated defenders despite the NFF’s approach.

Michael Kayode and Honest Ahanor chose to represent their European country over their connections to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng