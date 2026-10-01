The Ukomu Igala Organisation Worldwide issued a statement marking Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary on October 1, 2026

The group praised President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms but raised concerns about poverty, insecurity, and declining public services

UIO president Major General James Ataguba urged Nigerians to embrace shared sacrifice and patriotism in building the nation's future

The Ukomu Igala Organisation (UIO) Worldwide has released a statement to mark Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary, commending the country's resilience while flagging serious concerns about poverty, insecurity, and deteriorating public services across the country.

Major General James Ataguba (Rtd), president of the UIO, signed the statement on behalf of the organisation, which describes itself as a leading voice of the Igala people of Nigeria.

The Ukomu Igala Organisation Worldwide urges Nigerians to embrace patriotism and shared sacrifice as the country marks 66 years of independence. Photo credits: @DOlusegun, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Ataguba acknowledged the contributions of successive Nigerian leaders to the country's development, and specifically recognised the current administration's reform agenda. He said the organisation noted "the determination and courage of the current administration under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to steer our dear nation through an arduous process of economic and structural reforms."

UIO Raises Concerns Over Poverty and Insecurity

Despite the commendation, the group was candid about the challenges still facing ordinary Nigerians. The statement warned that the country continues to grapple with "multidimensional poverty, pervasive insecurity and a progressive deterioration of social amenities in the country, especially at the grassroots."

The UIO said these problems, if not urgently addressed, could undermine the federal government's current reform efforts. The organisation called on the government to reassure citizens of its commitment to improving their welfare through "more practical and productive steps."

UIO Reaffirms Igala Loyalty to Nigeria

Ataguba used the anniversary to reaffirm the Igala people's loyalty to the Nigerian state, pointing to their long history of contributions to national security, public service, education, commerce, and culture.

He also called on all Nigerians to take personal responsibility for nation-building, saying the future cannot rest on government alone.

"The future that we desire for ourselves, our children and generations to come, cannot be built by the government alone. Rather, it can only materialise through shared commitment and sacrifices, hard work, and patriotism of all citizens of Nigeria," Ataguba said.

The statement ended on an optimistic note, describing Nigeria as "a beacon of hope for Africa and the Black race" and expressing hope that the country would "soon be the envy and desire of all nations."

Nigeria Has Crossed Red Sea,' President Tinubu Speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu on Thursday, October 1, 2026, reiterated the impact of his reforms in what would be his last Independence Day address before the 2027 elections.

Tinubu likened Nigeria to a cancer patient when he assumed the reins in 2023, saying only painful treatment would have sufficed.

The president also took a dig at some of his opponents who have proposed the restoration of energy subsidies. Tinubu described their prescriptions as “regressive”.

Source: Legit.ng