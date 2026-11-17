The APC Presidential Campaign Council accused the ADC and NDC of recruiting young Nigerians to disrupt campaign rallies and attack APC supporters

The council said opposition agents pelted President Tinubu's motorcade with stones at an Abuja mosque on Friday, November 14, 2026

Spokesperson Dele Alake warned both parties to stop endangering young Nigerians for political gain while their own children live comfortably abroad

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has accused the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress of bankrolling political violence, deepfakes, and sponsored protests to undermine the APC's 2027 campaign ahead of next year's general elections.

APC campaign council spokesperson Dele Alake, said the schemes had been in motion since before the party's campaign rally in Kaduna on October 24, 2026.

Dele Alake alleges hired groups threw stones at Tinubu’s motorcade near an Abuja mosque on November 14. Photo credit:@atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Alake made the accusation in a statement issued on Monday, November 17, 2026 and made available to Legit.ng.

Alake said the opposition was using artificial intelligence-generated images, fake news, and hired crowds to push a narrative of public discontent against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling party.

Mosque attack and southeast threats

According to the statement, the most recent flashpoint came on Friday, November 14, when individuals allegedly hired by the ADC and NDC gathered at an Abuja mosque and threw stones at the presidential motorcade during its passage.

Alake described the incident as "the desecration of an Abuja Mosque" and said the hired groups had also been showing up at APC rallies chanting "Bamaiyi" on instruction from opposition sponsors.

Alake commended the security personnel attached to the convoy for showing restraint, and noted that President Tinubu had since directed the Abuja Police Command to release those who had been detained in connection with the incident.

The council also raised concern about what it described as violence against APC members and supporters in the Southeast, saying they were being threatened and labelled as saboteurs for declining to back Peter Obi, the NDC's presidential candidate for 2027.

The statement also flagged the destruction of APC campaign billboards overnight by what it called opposition-sponsored agents.

Call on opposition leaders

Alake used the statement to call directly on ADC and NDC leadership to stop what he called the "dangerous conscription of ignorant young Nigerians for unwholesome political activities that put their lives at risk, while those leaders' own children luxuriate in splendour abroad."

The council said it remained committed to peaceful, credible, free, and fair elections, and urged all parties to allow democratic space for every candidate and party across the country.

Dele Alake urges ADC, NDC to stop putting young Nigerians at risk for political gain. Photo credit: APC/ADC

Source: Twitter

Presidency reacts to alleged attack at Abuja mosque

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Presidential aide O'tega Ogra pushed back against viral videos purportedly showing youths stoning Tinubu's convoy after Friday prayers in Abuja.

The controversy erupted after ADC chieftain Dino Melaye shared footage of youths throwing stones at a convoy and chanting against the president.

President Tinubu personally signed a statement warning politicians against violence as the 2027 election season gains momentum.

Source: Legit.ng