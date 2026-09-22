A Facebook post shared on September 7, 2026, claimed former President Goodluck Jonathan visited jailed IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, drawing over 3,700 reactions

The viral photograph ignited debate online, with some users accepting it as real while others questioned whether it was AI-generated

Legit.ng ran the image through two AI-detection tools and searched credible media sources to verify the claim

Sokoto, Sokoto State - A Facebook user, Ngozika Loveth Eze, shared a photograph on September 7, 2026, claiming to show former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan paying a prison visit to Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The caption read in part:

"Breaking news: Former President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan visits Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This is his word of encouragement to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu…"

A viral Facebook post claimed former President Goodluck Jonathan visited Nnamdi Kanu in prison, but Legit.ng found no credible evidence. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan, Excellence Nnamdi Kanu

Source: Facebook

Kanu photo ignites mixed reactions online

By Saturday, September 19, 2026, the post had gathered more than 3,700 reactions, 892 comments, and 749 shares.

The photograph divided opinion in the comments.

Ben Moris wrote:

"This picture is not AI. MNK, may you live long and be strong. Biafra freedom is a must."

Johnson Anyanwu dismissed those who doubted it:

"Doubting Thomas everywhere, Everything na AI for una okpolo eyes."

However, Goodluck Onyinyechi Anyamele rejected the claim outright, writing, "Fake news everywhere," while Chukwuemeka Onyia accepted it and praised the alleged visit as "quite commendable."

The claim attracted attention because of ongoing public interest in Kanu's detention and legal situation. As of September 2026, Kanu is serving a life sentence and is being held at a correctional facility in Sokoto. His lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, has raised concerns about prison conditions, including limits on visits and Kanu's health.

Other Facebook users reshared the post as seen here, here, and here.

Scrutiny of claim on Jonathan-Kanu

Legit.ng searched credible media platforms for any report confirming that Jonathan had visited Kanu in prison. No such report was found.

What did emerge was a related but separate development: in October 2025, activist Omoyele Sowore said he met Jonathan in Abuja to discuss Kanu's continued detention, and that Jonathan agreed to raise the matter with President Bola Tinubu. No visit to Kanu's prison facility was part of that account.

Legit.ng also found reports that Abia State Governor Alex Otti visited Kanu at the Sokoto correctional facility in late 2025, following the life sentence. No similar visit by Jonathan to the facility was reported by government authorities, Jonathan's representatives, Kanu's legal team, or any reputable media organisation.

Screenshot from ZHUQUE

Source: UGC

On the photograph itself, Legit.ng submitted it to two AI-image detection tools. Hive rated the image as 100 per cent likely to be AI-generated.

A second tool, ZHUQUE, returned an AI probability score of 31.31 per cent.

Nnamdi Kanu remains in custody in Sokoto following his conviction and life sentence on terrorism charges in November 2025. Photo credit: Barrister Aloy Ejimakor

Source: Facebook

Verdict: Jonathan never visited Kanu

The claim that former President Jonathan visited IPOB's Kanu in prison is false.

Neither the viral photograph nor the accompanying caption provides credible evidence that such a visit took place.

Read more on Nnamdi Kanu

Tinubu urged to free Nnamdi Kanu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, called on President Tinubu and the federal government to release Kanu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation leader argued that the IPOB leader has stayed in detention for too long.

Source: Legit.ng