Former First Lady Aisha Buhari attended a glamorous welcome party ahead of Saraya and Bawa's wedding celebration in Marbella

The event was held at La Cabane, a Dolce & Gabbana venue in Málaga, Spain, drawing a crowd of notable Nigerian figures

Dino Melaye, Ben Bruce, and Terry Waya were among the popular faces sighted at the gathering alongside Mrs Folake Oyemade

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, was spotted at a star-studded pre-wedding welcome party in Marbella, Spain, sparking buzz on social media over the weekend.

The video, which surfaced online on Saturday, September 19, 2026, was hosted by Saraya and Bawa as they welcomed their guests ahead of their wedding celebration. The gathering took place at La Cabane, a Dolce & Gabbana venue in Málaga, Spain.

Popular Nigerian figures spotted at pre-wedding party in Spain. Credit: aishabuhari/mediaroomhubb

Source: Instagram

Mrs Folake Oyemade was also among the guests at the glamorous event, drawing warm reactions from fans who were pleased to see her in attendance. Other recognisable Nigerian personalities spotted at the gathering included politician Dino Melaye, media personality Ben Bruce, Seyi Tinubu, and socialite Terry Waya, among others.

The event was shared on the Instagram handle @mediaroomhubb, and the post drew attention online.

Netizens react to clip of former First Lady Aisha Buhari in a relaxed mood in Spain. Credit: aishabuhari

Source: Facebook

The video of Aisha Buhari in Spain is below:

A video of Dino Melaye, Ben Bruce at the same event is below:

Reactions to Aisha Buhari's presence in Spain

The post drew a wave of commentary from Nigerians on Instagram, with many weighing in on the optics of the gathering.

@ogeokwesa commented:

"Una for invite Cubana Chief Priest to join una. Na only this kind of enviroment he loves. Mingling and socializing."

@atommy33 wrote:

"Hisbah nah for poor Northerners."

@jannyposh gushed:

"She's such a beautiful woman😍"

@otunba_agba_akin noted:

"Occupation: Former First Lady …. Hmmm 🤔 those wey dey shout Sai Baba den still dey inside poverty and hunger … poor man pikin"

@opearemo wrote:

"Good to see Mrs Folake Oyemade ❤️❤️❤️ What a beauty. Cc @0rearemo"

@sensationalmonica added:

"yet people will choose to pick on Obi's wifes hand bag. Den of T"

Aisha Buhari visits Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar hosted former First Lady Aisha Buhari, using the occasion to speak directly to the worsening cost of living facing millions of Nigerian families.

Legit.ng recalls that in February 2026, Atiku and Aisha, the wife of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, met in Saudi Arabia.

Atiku hosted Aisha, her daughter Hanan, and other members of the Buhari family during their visit to him. According to the opposition leader, both families were in Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser hajj (Umrah).

Source: Legit.ng