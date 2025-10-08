The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the proceedings of Nnamdi Kanu's terrorism charges, as the NMA did not meet the deadline given to it

The federal High Court in Abuja has again adjourned its hearing on terrorism charges against the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, October 7, till Thursday, October 16.

The court decision was a result of the inability of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), to meet the deadline issued to it, which was to conclude and submit its findings about the health status of Kanu.

Court orders NMA to investigate Kanu's health

Justice James Omotosho of the trial court had on September 26 asked the NMA, the umbrella body of medical practitioners in the country, to come up with a team of experts to ascertain the health condition of the embattled IPOB leader.

The order followed the dismissal of the no-case submission that the defendant had filed to be discharged and acquitted of the seven-count charge, which were levelled against him by the federal government. The court gave the association eight days to complete its assessment report on the IPOB leader's health.

According to Vanguard, the court held that the report would help in determining whether or not Kanu would be granted the request to be transferred to the national hospital in Abuja for proper medical attention.

Justice Omotosho directed the NMA team to visit the Department of State Services (DSS)'s medical facility, where Kanu is being detained, to confirm if it has the capacity to confirm if it can manage the health condition of Kanu. It also held that the NMA has the freedom to use any hospital in Nigeria to carry out the investigation.

How court rules on Nnamdi Kanu's health

According to the court, the committee should be eight to 10 medical practitioners, which must include a neurologist and a cardiologist. The court also ordered that the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital must be part of the committee.

However, when the case was called for a hearing on Wednesday, October 8, the DSS counsel, Suraj S’aad, told the court that the NMA contacted the secret police and informed them that the medical report was yet to be ready for presentation at the court.

He then applied for the adjournment of the case for a week, to allow the medical professionals to conclude their investigation. The application was not opposed by the legal team of Kanu, which was led by Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN).

Clash in NASS over Nnamdi Kanu's health

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives had seen a heated debate about the health condition of the leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Obinna Aguocha, the lawmaker representing the Umuahia North/Umuahia South/Ikwuano Federal Constituency of Abia, clashed with the speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

Aguocha said he had written letters to President Bola Tinubu, the speaker and the attorney general of the federation about Kanu's health.

