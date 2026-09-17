Activist and legal practitioner Deji Adeyanju publicly called on President Tinubu to appoint a new FCT minister if re-elected in 2027

Adeyanju said Abuja's master plan has been damaged by the selling off of waterways, parks, and gardens for billions of naira

The activist attached photos of his preferred candidates for the FCT minister role, sparking heated debate online

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Prominent activist and legal practitioner Deji Adeyanju has urged President Bola Tinubu to replace the current Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister with a reform-minded appointee if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Adeyanju said Abuja has suffered serious damage under the current administration.

Adeyanju asks Tinubu to restore Abuja with a new FCT minister. Photo credit: Deju Adeyanju/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

He did not name FCT Minister Nyesom Wike directly but made clear he was calling for a change in leadership at the ministry ahead of any potential second term.

He made the call in a post on his X account, @adeyanjudeji, on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

In his post, Adeyanju said waterways, parks, and gardens in the capital had been "sold for billions," blaming "greed and love for money" for the deterioration of the city's original master plan.

He said he wanted someone appointed who has the firmness of former Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai but who is also open to criticism and committed to reform.

"If President Tinubu returns as president next year, I hope and pray he appoints a sensible person as Minister of FCT to restore Abuja Master Plan," he wrote.

Adeyanju added that his preferred candidates were identified in photos attached to the post.

He suggested Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Charles Soludo and interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Reactions to Adeyanju's suggestions

The post drew quick and divided responses online. @biGwal404 defended the current minister, writing:

"I stand with Wike. Abuja doesn't need more empty promises; it needs the political will to enforce its laws nd protect its Master Plan. Wike has shown that willingness."

@ChiefOyegun questioned the quality of names put forward:

"Imagine that you are told to suggest a replacement for Wike... aside Kwankwanso, there is no other competent person on your list."

@AdedoyinAdetom1 rejected one of the suggested names outright, writing:

"BTO is for Ondo State pls… That's the next Ondo State governor right there….."

@Juwon_AG questioned the motives behind the suggestions, asking:

"Oga Deji... Are you implying they are all potential Ministers, due to their contributions to BAT re-election?"

@PellaVoke was dismissive, simply writing:

"We are fine with Wike, thank you for your advice. ITK."

@ubuntudisciple challenged Adeyanju's authority on the matter:

"Why don't you contest yourself and give the FCT to whoever you like!"

@nuhunaser added:

"Uncle Deji, you like trouble, a whole presidential an vp candidates."

Adeyanju, who describes himself as a "prisoner of conscience" on his X profile, has been a vocal critic of governance in Nigeria and frequently comments on political appointments and policy decisions.

Wike replies APC governors, defines rainbow coalition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike issued a statement doubling down on his backing for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

Wike clarified that his Rainbow Coalition has no ties to the APC, describing it as a cross-party platform for Tinubu supporters.

His remarks came after APC governors distanced themselves from any coalition deal with individuals or opposition parties ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng