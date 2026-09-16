Former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose appeared on Channels Television to share his forecast for the 2027 presidential race

Fayose argued that a joint Atiku-Obi ticket would still fall short against Tinubu, and that running separately would make things worse for the opposition

The newly appointed REA board chairman put a specific vote figure on Tinubu's expected winning margin in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose has said President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election regardless of what shape the opposition takes, whether Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi decide to run as a joint ticket or go head-to-head as separate candidates.

Fayose argued that a divided opposition would further weaken its chances.

Fayose predicts Tinubu will beat Atiku and Peter Obi even if they unite in 2027. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficiaABAT/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

He made the prediction during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

"A three-way horse, maybe I am not putting it right. Atiku is there, Obi is there. Even if they come together, this man (Tinubu) will still defeat them. But let us say they don't come together, too bad for them because this election will be balkanised," he said.

South-West votes and Tinubu's margin

Fayose claimed the South-West alone would deliver a margin of at least six million votes for Tinubu, questioning how either Atiku or Obi could eat into support in the President's home region.

He predicted Tinubu would secure at least 12 million votes in total to clinch victory.

"Unfortunately, you are not a politician. I am analysing based on my experience. You brought me to this place because you know that I knew a little about Nigeria. This politics is not a tea party. Asiwaju will have over two million votes; write it down – to rig an election now is very, very difficult," Fayose said.

He also framed a Tinubu victory as the quickest path for power to return to the North after eight years, arguing that a win for either Atiku or Obi would delay that prospect.

"The reality today is this: power is coming to the South; the South must do eight years. Let me equally tell you, Asiwaju is the shortest point to the North. If Atiku comes in, he will be struggling to do eight years; if Obi comes in, he will want to say I will do eight years. May I say to you respectfully, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the shortest point to power going back to the North; any Northerner contesting now is just contesting," he said.

Economy and roads as factors

Fayose linked his confidence to what he described as visible improvements under Tinubu, particularly the stabilisation of an economy he said was left in a critical state by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also pointed to road infrastructure across Nigeria as evidence of progress, acknowledging that not everyone shared his view.

Fayose said he held no personal grievances against anyone but insisted the opposition already knew it faced an uphill task in 2027.

2027 election: Fayose says Atiku-Obi alliance still cannot defeat Tinubu. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose

Source: Facebook

Wike vs APC governors: Fayose breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Fayose weighed in on the Rainbow Coalition row between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and APC governors.

APC governors led by Hope Uzodimma warned on Monday against any alliance that could weaken the party's candidates in 2027.

Wike doubled down on Tuesday, insisting the Rainbow Coalition was built to back Tinubu across party lines, not to rival APC structures.

Source: Legit.ng