Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has called for a political resolution to the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying the matter cannot be effectively addressed through legal means alone.

Mbah made the statement on Tuesday during a state-wide broadcast, where he also announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mbah calls for political path forward

He explained that his position on Kanu’s detention had remained consistent since assuming office, noting that he had personally raised the matter with President Bola Tinubu within his first week as governor.

“It took barely a week after I assumed office that I had a meeting with the president, and I was very specific when I came out to address the press that I also raised the issue of Nnamdi Kanu with the President,” he said.

The governor maintained that only a political approach can produce lasting peace in the South-East, which has been affected by years of agitation and insecurity linked to Kanu’s detention.

According to him, dialogue and consensus among regional leaders are key to resolving the issue and strengthening the region’s engagement with the federal government.

“I believe strongly that the Nnamdi Kanu problem is going to be solved politically. With this now, I think it is also an opportunity for the South-East to consolidate our position and make a very strong case for this to be resolved politically,” Mbah said.

South-East leaders urged to unite peacefully

He called on political leaders, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders across the South-East to accept and support a political solution as the most viable path forward. Mbah said such consensus must come before approaching federal authorities with any formal proposal for Kanu’s release.

“First of all, we need to accept the concept that this is the right thing to do. Then, the details of implementation will be worked out because there will certainly be details. It is not something you can possibly outline now, but it’s for us to even accept the concept that this is the way to move forward,” he added.

Nnamdi Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, following his arrest in Kenya and extradition to Nigeria.

His prolonged detention has sparked repeated calls for his release, with political figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar describing it as “an open sore on our nation’s conscience.”

Mbah’s latest remarks add to growing appeals from within and outside the South-East urging the federal government to consider a negotiated settlement as a means of restoring calm to the region.

