The APC wrote to the Federal High Court in Abuja, rejecting an ex parte order granted to Atiku Abubakar to serve court processes on President Tinubu through the party

The ruling party said Atiku's counsel moved the substituted service application without telling Justice Ekwo that Tinubu had already filed and served his defence

APC National Secretary Senator Surajudeen Basiru warned the court against allowing its processes to be used for media propaganda and public harassment

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally rejected a Federal High Court order permitting former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to serve legal documents on President Bola Tinubu through the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

As reported by The Nation, the APC, in a letter dated Tuesday, September 22, 2026, and signed by its National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, addressed the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, specifically raising its concerns over Court 6, presided over by Justice I.E. Ekwo. The party described the ex parte application for substituted service as unnecessary and misleading.

APC National Secretary Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru says the party rejects the court order allowing Atiku to serve Tinubu through its secretariat. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Guardian also noted the update.

The letter was written in response to developments in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, in which Atiku Abubakar and a co-plaintiff filed an action naming President Tinubu as the first defendant, the APC as the second, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the third.

How Tinubu's defence was already filed

According to the APC, President Tinubu became aware of the suit through media reports and promptly engaged a legal team led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, to represent him. When the matter was first listed on September 1, 2026, the President's counsel, Mr. Omosanya Popoola, SAN, appeared in court and offered to accept service of the court processes, but Atiku's legal team objected.

On September 10, 2026, Chief Olanipekun formally wrote to the court to confirm that the President had authorised his legal team to collect the originating processes and obtain Certified True Copies. Those copies were collected and paid for on September 11, 2026.

The President's team subsequently filed a Preliminary Objection on September 14, 2026, and a full defence alongside a written address on September 15, 2026. Basiru confirmed that both documents were served on the plaintiffs' counsel and that his office acknowledged receipt.

"Both the Preliminary Objection and the defence filed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR's counsel were served on the Plaintiffs' counsel on 14th and 15th September, 2026 respectively, and his office duly acknowledged receipt of service," Basiru said in the letter.

The APC warns against what it described as abuse of the court process amid the legal dispute involving Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

APC warns against abuse of court process

Despite all of the above, Atiku's counsel appeared before Justice Ekwo on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, and moved an ex parte application for substituted service through the APC, without disclosing to the court that the President had already filed and served his defence, according to the party.

The APC stressed that it has no legal authority to receive court processes on the President's behalf and that Tinubu had not given the party any such consent.

"The APC does not have the consent or authority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to receive any processes in this matter on his behalf, as he has engaged the services of counsel of his choice to represent him in the matter. This fact is known to the Plaintiffs' counsel," the letter read.

The party cautioned the court against allowing its processes to be used for what it called media propaganda and public harassment, and confirmed that both the APC and President Tinubu have filed their respective defences and are ready to proceed when the case comes up for mention.

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Akpabio defends Tinubu's absence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio declared that there is no vacancy in the Presidency, insisting that Tinubu remains in charge of Nigeria despite his absence from the country.

Akpabio said this in Akwa Ibom State while dismissing concerns over Tinubu’s continued stay in Europe and the simultaneous absence of the President and Vice President Kashim Shettima from Nigeria.

The Senate President also rejected suggestions that he was acting President, saying Tinubu remained in power and continued to run the affairs of the country from abroad.

Source: Legit.ng