Verydarkman reacted to Peter Okoye admitting under cross-examination that he had collected $800,000 in royalties since 2016

VDM broke down the royalty dispute between Peter, Paul, and Jude Okoye, revealing a complex three-way sharing agreement at the centre of the case

The activist challenged fans who had attacked him for staying neutral, saying the court admission proved the dangers of one-sided stories

Activist and media personality Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has reacted sharply to Peter Okoye's courtroom admission that he received $800,000 in royalties, using the revelation to challenge the fans who previously sided against him.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, VDM addressed the moment Peter, appearing via Zoom during cross-examination, confirmed to the court that he had indeed collected the sum in royalties from a French company called Sessam. This directly contradicted an earlier public claim the singer made, where he insisted he had never received any dollars in royalties for his work as part of P-Square.

VDM shares more insight into Okoye's feud, drags critics. Photo credit: @peterpsquare/@verydarkman/@judengees

Source: Instagram

VDM explains $800K royalty dispute

VDM took time to break down the financial arrangement at the heart of the case. According to him, the royalty deal, brokered by Jude Okoye with Sessam, stipulated that payments go directly to the artists rather than to management.

Under a separate agreement, Peter, Paul (Rude Boy), and Jude were each meant to split their individual royalty receipts three ways. VDM alleged that from 2016, Peter began collecting his Sessam royalties but stopped remitting Jude's share, while Paul reportedly continued honouring his end.

VDM shares take about Peter Okoye's confession in court, slams critics. Photo credit @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Jude, who was receiving royalties through another label called Legs Records, then allegedly withheld Peter's share in response.

VDM said the dispute worsened in 2021 when the brothers attempted to reconcile their accounts.

He claimed Peter acknowledged receiving $400,000 from Sessam, while Jude disclosed he had received $700,000 from Legs Records. A proposed collective split broke down when Peter refused to participate, triggering fresh conflict.

VDM's message to Peter Okoye's supporters

The activist did not hold back in addressing those who had criticised him for not publicly backing Peter when the singer first brought the matter to his attention.

VDM said he nearly made a video in support of Jude before his instinct to investigate both sides held him back.

"Be careful of a one-sided story," he said, addressing supporters directly. "The people who have criticised me, insulted me, the people that took sides, the people that said I was paid, don't feel bad. I was like you when Peter told me this matter."

The activist went on to urge content creators who had made videos backing Peter's version of events to now report the court admission with the same energy, citing fairness and integrity.

Here is the Instagram video VDM shared on his page:

Ogunsunlade twins speak about P-Square's feud

Legit.ng reported that the ongoing feud between P-Square brothers Peter and Paul Okoye and their elder brother, Jude Okoye, continued to stir reactions online as popular lifestyle twins Moses and Michael Ogunsunlade shared their blunt take on the family rift in a video making the rounds on social media.

The twins argued that Peter and Paul gave Jude the opening he needed to drive a wedge between them, sparking further debate among social media users over who bears more blame for the breakdown in the brothers’ relationship.

Source: Legit.ng