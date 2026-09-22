NiMet issued a weather advisory on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, warning of severe thunderstorm cells observed over parts of Chad Republic, Borno and Adamawa states

The thunderstorms were expected to move westward over one to six hours, potentially reaching the FCT and 14 states, including Kano, Kaduna, and Benue

NiMet warned of flash floods, lightning risks, damaged structures and disrupted aviation operations across the affected areas

Kano, Kano state - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has put residents of 14 states on alert following the detection of severe thunderstorm activity over parts of northern Nigeria and neighbouring Chad Republic.

Legit.ng reports that the advisory, valid from 3:22 p.m. to 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, said storm cells had been identified over Borno and Adamawa states, with conditions expected to push westward over the following one to six hours.

NiMet shares a new forecast showing how weather conditions may affect different parts of Nigeria. Photo credit: @neoism14

Source: Twitter

NiMet lists thunderstorm risks ahead

NiMet stated that the advancing weather system could reach Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Plateau, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Niger states before the advisory period expires.

The agency identified several hazards associated with the incoming conditions. Strong winds were described as capable of displacing unsecured outdoor objects and bringing down tree branches or damaging weak structures. Moderate rainfall was expected to reduce visibility on roads, creating difficult and slippery driving conditions.

Furthermore, NiMet warned that lightning posed a direct risk to both people and property, while flash flooding remained a concern in low-lying or vulnerable communities. The agency added that aviation operations could be disrupted by the adverse conditions.

NiMet issues safety advice ahead of storms

NiMet urged people in the affected states to secure loose items outside their homes before the storms arrive and to stay away from open fields and tall trees while thunderstorms are active. Motorists were told to slow down and drive with extra care due to reduced visibility and wet road surfaces, and residents were advised to unplug electrical appliances where this is possible.

Farmers were specifically cautioned against applying fertilisers or pesticides just before rainfall, as such applications would likely be washed away and wasted. Airline operators were directed to request airport-specific weather reports directly from NiMet to guide their flight planning decisions.

The agency called on the general public to keep monitoring its official forecasts and weather alerts for any updates as the situation develops.

According to NiMet, parts of the following states may be affected:

Taraba Gombe Bauchi Jigawa Kaduna Katsina Kano Zamfara Sokoto Kebbi Plateau Benue Nasarawa Niger FCT

View NiMet’s full weather alert below via its post on X (formerly Twitter):

Read more on weather forecasts in Nigeria

Lagdo Dam release threatens 11 states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria issued an alert to residents in 11 states regarding the imminent release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) conducted the flood simulation exercise in Adamawa state to strengthen preparedness and response to potential flooding.

NEMA director-general Zubaida Umar, who was represented at the simulation exercise in Adamawa by the director of search and rescue, Air Commodore B. A. Usman, said it was commendable that Nigeria no longer waits for disasters to occur before taking preventive measures.

Source: Legit.ng