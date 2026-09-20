Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan issued a condolence statement after former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris died in the United Kingdom on Sunday, September 20, 2026

Idris, popularly known as 'Ibro', governed Kogi for nearly a decade on the PDP platform and left behind several infrastructure projects across the state

Senator Natasha described the death as a profound loss to Kogi State and the PDP, and prayed for the family to bear the loss

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central at the National Assembly, has mourned the death of former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris, widely known as "Ibro," who died in the United Kingdom on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In a condolence message shared with Legit.ng, the senator called Idris a significant figure in both Kogi State's political history and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying his years in public life left a lasting mark on the state.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has mourned former Kogi State Governor Ibrahim Idris, describing him as a significant figure in the state's political history. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Natasha said:

"The passing of His Excellency, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, is a profound loss to Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party and indeed Nigeria.

"He was a major political figure whose years of service contributed to the political development of our state."

Ibrahim Idris' political career

Idris served as governor of Kogi State from 2003 to 2012 under the PDP. He first came to power by defeating incumbent governor Prince Abubakar Audu in the 2003 governorship election. A court nullified his 2007 election victory, but he returned to office after winning the 2008 re-run election. He completed his tenure in January 2012 and was succeeded by Captain Idris Wada.

Before entering politics, Idris had a career in business, with interests in general merchandise, furniture manufacturing, construction and hospitality. During his two terms as governor, his administration built or developed several facilities across the state, including the International Market, Specialist Hospital, Confluence Stadium, the Greater Lokoja Water Scheme, housing estates, roads and education infrastructure.

Natasha's tribute to Ibrahim Idris

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said the timing of Idris's death made it even more painful, as Kogi State and the PDP could have continued drawing on his experience and wisdom.

"Beyond the office he occupied, Ibro represented a generation of political leaders whose experiences, relationships and contributions helped shape Kogi's political history. His departure creates a significant vacuum, and his contributions will remain part of the historical narrative of our dear state," she said.

Further, the federal lawmaker offered comfort to the late governor's family, friends and political associates.

"During this difficult moment, my thoughts and prayers are with the Idris family. Losing a father, husband, grandfather, political mentor and community leader is never easy. I pray that Almighty Allah grants his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss and grants our late leader eternal rest," the senator said.

Senator Natasha added that leadership should ultimately be measured by lives touched and opportunities created, urging those in public office to reflect on the lessons from Idris's journey.

"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. May He also grant the Idris family, the PDP family and the people of Kogi State the fortitude to bear this great loss. His memory will remain with us," she said.

See late Ibrahim Idris' obituary below via the X post:

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Kogi: Natasha calls for PDP dialogue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kogi Senator Natasha advocated for dialogue among aggrieved PDP members following recent Supreme Court rulings.

She expressed confidence in the PDP’s prospects ahead of the 2027 elections, amid growing calls for unity within the party.

Source: Legit.ng