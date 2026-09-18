Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele predicted that former President Muhammadu Buhari's political family will not back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term bid

Ayodele said the APC has already been divided, with key northern figures feeling betrayed by the president

The Lagos-based cleric warned that anyone assuring Tinubu of support from Buhari's bloc is deceiving him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has declared that the political network around late former President Muhammadu Buhari will actively work to deny President Bola Tinubu a second term in the 2027 elections.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Friday, September 18, 2026, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, which was obtained by Legit.ng. The cleric said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is already fractured, adding that the faction loyal to Buhari has parted ways with the current administration.

Primate Elijah Ayodele speaks about the political influence of former President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to Primate Ayodele, the estrangement runs deep, with key figures feeling the president did not honour his commitments to them.

"APC has been divided and the political bloc of former President Muhammadu Buhari will not vote for President Tinubu. They will go against him in the election. They are no longer with him because they feel betrayed. Tinubu didn't do the needful and he will face the consequences in 2027," he said.

'Buhari bloc to move against Tinubu'

Ayodele cautioned that the fallout from within the ruling party would emerge in a surprising and significant way, and that those telling President Tinubu he still has the support of Buhari's camp are misleading him.

"It is going to be a very big minus for him in the election, and anyone who has promised him votes from that end is only deceiving him. When the time comes, his eyes will be opened to see that truthfully, they have left him long ago," the cleric said.

Primate Elijah Ayodele says some influential northern figures may oppose President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Northern power brokers said to be against Tinubu

Beyond Buhari's immediate political circle, Ayodele extended his prediction to prominent northern figures more broadly. He said respected voices across the region feel let down by unfulfilled promises and are prepared to use their influence to shape the 2027 outcome against the president.

"If the North wants to add value for Tinubu, it won't be this time. Many people are deceiving him. Most of the household names in the North are not with him.

"Respected Northerners are angry and betrayed because the president didn't fulfil his promises to them. They are ready to pull several strings against him in 2027," Ayodele said.

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng